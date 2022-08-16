Historic clover production machines will be part of a new display at the Sheep's Back Museum when it expands its machinery shed.
The shed space at the back of the museum - headquarters of the Naracoorte National Trust branch - holds a few old machines but will need to be upgraded to shed height, flooring and a new wall installed to protect the donations from weather and dirt.
Judy Murdoch, representative of the National Trust and local historian, said that she was eager to adjust the space to include the clover production machines.
"We need to extend the shed space to fit the clover gathering equipment before they can be brought here," Ms Murdoch said.
"We are hoping to put a wall/window on the east side of the shed to protect the equipment."
Sydney "Syd" Shepherd was one of Naracoorte's early 1900s farming pioneers in the clover industry and the machinery that is set to be donated has been preserved by the Shepherd family.
"The Naracoorte National Trust branch has been able to apply for funding through the SA History Trust for many of its needs, but this does not cover the cost of the building," Ms Murdoch said.
"We were unsuccessful with our application for the Art Grant from Council, but have learned a bit and will apply again next time.
"We are wanting to do some fundraisers to encourage donations so we can add the machinery to the museum."
The National Trust had not yet requested quotes for the cost of the renovation, but Ms Murdoch and volunteer Lester Key both said they know the rough costs for the planned changes.
"Making the floor concrete will cost $10,000 but it will protect the equipment," Ms Murdoch said.
"History is important to protect, because if we don't then the young ones won't remember it all."
More information on Naracoorte's clover industry, the Sheep's Back Museum and current machines on display can be found at the Naracoorte Information Centre.
