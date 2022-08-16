Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

History in focus for Sheep's Back Museum upgrade at Naracoorte

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lester Key and Judy Murdoch among Naracoorte's historic machinery at the Sheep's Back Museum. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Historic clover production machines will be part of a new display at the Sheep's Back Museum when it expands its machinery shed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.