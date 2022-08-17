A pedestrian safety update to Macmillan Road has been recommended by Naracoorte's Strategic Asset and Planning Committee after community consultation.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council received a budget request from the community to extend the existing walking trail from Golf Course road to Macmillan Road along the Riddoch Highway due to an increased number of residents involved with high school, through enrolled children and staff.
The proposed trail was suggested to also continue beyond the town high school, and connect Macmillan Road with the Town Centre through walking.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council supported the trail proposal in the 2022-23 Financial Year Budget, but SAPC has recommended the speed limit on Macmillian Road to be lowered from 80km/h to 50km/h to accommodate heightened foot traffic and public access.
When asked about the proposal, local resident, Helen Harvey was in support of the speed limit change and said that there are often people speeding along the road.
"It would be a good idea to enforce the speed limit from Riddoch Highway to Wild Dog Valley Lane, especially when the road becomes dirt," she said.
Ms Harvey lives on Banksia Lane, a populated residential road with easiest accessibility through Macmillan Road.
Most of Macmillan Road is fixed at 50km/h, but the 494 metres between Banksia Lane's intersection and the end of the road at the Riddoch Highway.
The approved trail is planned to end in the 80km/h stretch so the speed limit change was recommended to improve safety for pedestrians and residents.
Police spokesperson Senior Constable First Class Rebecca Stokes said that the section of road has not been brought to Naracoorte police's direct attention through speeding or other issues related to dangerous driving yet.
"SAPOL will support measures put in place by councils to assist in reducing road trauma," she said.
"Police encourage any member of the public who observes poor driving behaviour or is concerned about road safety issues to call traffic watch on 131 444."
The latest data in traffic management collected that the road was used by over 190 vehicles each day, varying in size, operation and purpose.
When the speed limit was discussed at the August SAPC meeting, committee members focused on the practicality of the route for livestock carriers and freight trucks when avoiding the town centre on journeys to the sale yards at the Naracoorte Livestock Exchange.
Naracoorte Lucindale will address the recommendation at at upcoming monthly meeting when discussing all approved discussions from SAPC.
