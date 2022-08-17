Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Macmillan Road is suggested to lower 80km/h speed limit

NM
By Neave Moore
August 17 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macmillan Road may soon change the speed limit from 80km/h to 50km/h. PICTURE: Neave Moore

A pedestrian safety update to Macmillan Road has been recommended by Naracoorte's Strategic Asset and Planning Committee after community consultation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.