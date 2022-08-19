A love of antiques and collecting items of history has propelled Rosemary Nolan to open a second-chance shop following a COVID-19 lockdowns and commitments.
The Apsley resident pursued her passion for history and collection in opening her store in Naracoorte, after years of finding treasures.
Following two hard years on her immediate family, Ms Nolan said she wanted to chase some of her passions in her broader community, hence opening Emporium Rose .
"I live on a farm, which has been in my family for seven generations, and have always been surrounded by a lot of 'junk'," she said.
Ms Nolan said that she found comfort in finding caring homes for the items that she wanted to give another life too.
"I started with a shop in Apsley, but wanted to come somewhere with more traffic... more people," she said.
The antique shop is open three days a week when Ms Nolan is able to travel outside of her career to operate the building.
"I do work in aged care, but wanted to do something else too that is my passion," she said.
"I thought there was an opportunity for a shop like this in Naracoorte, and I still think there is a love for things old."
The idea of keeping current stock at a reasonable price and continuing to bring in new items for sale, is Ms Nolan's plan for the shop she said, so she can keep interest circulating.
Despite the 'bubble' during the border lockdowns, Ms Nolan said that COVID-19 seriously affected her family and local community in Apsley.
She said she is also a fan of anything history related, and her family farm inspired her to write the The Foxes of Yallamatta Swamp.
"I wrote of my memories and my storm of growing up on the family farm," she said.
Emporium Rose was set up inside the Holtham Bakery at 1 Mac Donnell Street on July 22, and Ms Nolan said she has plans to recognise the history of the building in upcoming floorplans and renovations.
The Emporium Rose will be open on Sunday August 28 for the Vintage Festival in conjunction with the history of Narracoorte Homestead.
