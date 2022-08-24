Discover what's on around Naracoorte

HOME GROWN
Grow Your Own Food Workshop
Advertisement
Friday, August 26 - Hutchinson Nursery hosts Grow Your Own Food Workshop, open to the public with information on seasonal plants, watering and a how-to on starting your own vegetable garden at home, booking spaces are limited, book through emailing wellbeing@nlc.sa.gov.au
VINTAGE FESTIVAL
What's On At The Homestead
Sunday, August 28, Naracoorte Homestead, tours of the house, shopping stalls, historic vehicle parade and a vintage photo booth for the Homestead's launch and opening day, tickets available through Naracoorte Homestead website.
CHILD'S WORLD
Storytime reading
Tuesday, August 30, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children 3-5 years, active storytime, parent/carer supervision required, book through emailing the guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
KNICK-KNACKS
Kingston Market Day
Saturday, September 3 - Roadtrip! Kingston Town Hall from 10am to 2pm, over 20 stall holders attending, sausage sizzle, devonshire tea and raffle on site.
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, September 10, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, includes produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more, sausage sizzle, historic vehicle display open. New stallholders welcome - contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
SHARE A TALE
Naracoorte Shed Happens
Sunday, September 11, Arnie's Woolshed, 396 Wild Dog Valley Rd, from 6.30pm, enjoy a barbecue tea and listen to real stories from real blokes, information phone Arnie 0488 535 484 or Sean 0487 696 915.
Advertisement
LOVE IN ART
Upcoming Exhibit
Until Sunday, September 11, Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery; celebration of late Vanita Hutchinson, local artist, through the "A Little Bit of Love with a Cherry on the Top" exhibit.
LADIES IN SPORT
Open Day for SE Women's Cricket Association
Sunday, 11 September - Roadtrip! South East Women's Cricket Association to host Open Day, run by Glenelg Women's Head Coach, Graham Sedunary, free event open to community and all skill levels, at Frew Park, Mount Gambier (9am - 10am) and Virgo Park, Bordertown (12:30 - 1:30pm).
Advertisement
PHOTO DISPLAY
Naracoorte Camera Club exhibition
Friday September 16 to Sunday October 23 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery opens Naracoorte Camera Club's display, titled "Captured Images", 6pm, drinks and nibbles provides, gold coin donation appreciated, must adhere to Gallery open hours from 10am - 4pm (Wed - Fri) and 10am - 3pm (Sat and Sunday).
ART SKILLS
It's ARTrageous
Advertisement
Saturday, September 17, Naracoorte's Senior Citizen's Club, various times, four workshops, from 6 years to adult, book on It's ARTrageous Facebook page.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, September 20, Lucindale Town Hall, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.