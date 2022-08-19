A step-by-step guide on opening a euro account in Australia

This is branded content.
A euro account is very similar to your everyday transactional bank account. It's an easy way to pay or receive money from abroad. The account also accrues interest depending on the bank. The difference from the other accounts is that it uses a different primary currency, in this case, euros.
Since this account holds foreign currency in Australia, it helps reduce transaction costs due to varying exchange rates when trading internationally. Paying directly in euros is cheaper than converting Australian dollars to euros when transferring cash through wire or regular bank transfers.
If you're looking to open a euro account in Australia, here are the steps to follow:
1. Choose a bank
Selecting a financial institution to apply for a business account is one of the most crucial decisions you have to make. Therefore, as you open a euro account, you must first ensure you choose a reputable bank.
In Australia, there are various banks where you can open a euro account. You just have to fill in your application forms at any of their branches. However, they could refer you to their corporate or business banking departments.
You're required to hold a local Australian dollar bank account before you can open the foreign one. Also, ensure you carry all your identification documents with you. It's your first step to opening payment streams in European countries.
Aside from opening an account with banks, you also have the option to open a euro account in Australia with reputable online payment platforms providing cross-border payments and other financial solutions. Just visit their website, sign-up, and follow the steps to verify your business. Once your account is verified, you can start making transactions immediately.
2. Assemble the requisite documents and details
While requirements vary from bank to bank, below is a list of documents typically requested when opening a euro account:
3. Assess typical charges and fees
Most banks charge a certain amount monthly as a maintenance fee. Furthermore, you also need to watch out for the following charges:
Therefore, when choosing a bank for your euro account, ensure the above charges aren't overboard.
4. Consider other crucial banking conditions
The following are some of the crucial banking regulations and features you should have in mind when opening a euro account:
5. Look out for these service features
When opening your euro account, look for the following features when selecting the bank:
Such features make it easy for you to transact with your euro account.
Benefits of a euro account
Opening a euro account is beneficial to you in several ways, as stated below:
Downside of a euro account
A significant downside to a euro account is the running costs. The banking fees for such an account are slightly higher than a local currency account. Other limitations include:
These are the potential drawbacks you could encounter with a euro account. You need to know them and find ways to mitigate them.
Conclusion
A euro account allows you to trade in 19 European countries without exorbitant exchange fees. As a business person, trading with your customers becomes easy.
And if you have travel plans for your employees or yourself, it's all convenient and cheaper. Generally, having a euro account makes your business abroad less tedious and costly.