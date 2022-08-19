Councillor Julie Earl will be re-running for Naracoorte Lucindale Council at the upcoming election and reflected on her achievements of her last two terms to find her goals for the next.
Her passions for elements of the community, including health, art, communication and encouraged integration have been a part of her upcoming election campaign.
Cr Earl will be running for her third term in local council and said she will be focusing on necessary expansions to the community and the protection of native vegetation.
"When I first stood for council eight years ago I was campaigning strongly on needing a new library," she said.
"It is really heartening to see the number of people who are using the new library and town hall precinct.
"Having gotten the Library completed, my goals for this coming term are improving the townships of Naracoorte and the master plans at Lucindale and Frances, swimming lake a sports centres."
Cr Earl said that the biggest and more immediate project she is campaigning for is the protection of the Naracoorte North Parklands area.
"I believe our native vegetation areas are needing to be protected going into the future and I don't believe there will be permission to remove those," she said
Cr Earl said she likened the proposed disruption and urbanisation of the North Parklands to the idea of 'killing the goose that laid the golden egg' as the natural history and community benefit would not be replaceable.
"Expanding the opportunities for people to do sport, leisure and recreation, expanding opportunities for eco- and nature-based tourism is very important to have in areas around town for people to have meditation and relaxation," she said.
"The thing I've learnt most, in the last eight years, has been that you can't make decisions rationally, and must take account of the emotional influence."
Cr Earl said that the original purpose of the Council was to cover "roads, rates and rubbish" and she knows there is a sentiment to revert to those areas of focus.
"We don't ignore those things, they are a given and we've added new layers of government," she said.
"We have the physical aspect, of looking after the community's environment, and the social aspect of looking after people's lives and I'd like to think that we can keep going in that direction, and supporting those endeavors because at the end of the day there is no point in only brilliant roads, if they don't lead anywhere, or to a hollow town.
"You can have good roads, at the expense of everything else, but where do they lead?"
Naracoorte Lucindale will respond to the North Parklands proposal and debate their feedback to the South Australian Government at their meeting on Tuesday August 23.
Councillor Earl has encouraged members of the community to attend as part of the public gallery at 5pm.
Nominations open for the 2022-26 Tatiara District Council open for submission on Tuesday August 23, and close on September 6 for candidates to then begin their campaign.
