The organised girl's guide to being a better friend

"How can I become a better friend?" It's a question a lot of us ask ourselves as we absentmindedly scroll through social media. Although social media posts may paint idyllic pictures of friendships, daily formal flair, and fun nights out, chances are that the pictures you're seeing online aren't all they seem.



In actuality, life tends to be far less organised and picture-perfect. And whilst it can be fairly easy and formulaic to maintain an organised lifestyle, cultivating strong friendships isn't really a clear-cut process.

That being said, there are certainly tactics you can use and principles you can follow to ensure you set yourself up to be a good friend. Today, we'll explore how incorporating base principles of popular organisational techniques (like breaking a larger task down or understanding a problem before addressing it) can help you lead a better, more enriching social life that in turn, helps with your own personal development as well.

Actions not words

A foremost priority that you should have as a friend is ensuring that your words are not just empty promises. Anybody can tell someone they love them or that they're there for them, but it is a whole other ball game to actually show your dedication and commitment to a relationship by being physically present.



If you're someone who struggles to find time, or constantly has to break engagements due to double booking, maybe now is the time to grab yourself a 2023 diary.



Physically writing something down, as opposed to typing it into your phone, boosts your brain's encoding process, giving you a higher likelihood of actually absorbing and remembering all the tasks that must be completed throughout your day, including social events.

Feeling like you're constantly battling an endless collection of day-to-day problems and priorities can sometimes impair our ability to be there for the people we care about.



By developing a habit to set up our daily to-do lists ahead of time, however, we can ensure that we have not only the time, but also the energy to be there for those who are most important to us.

Support, not solve

Sometimes we just want to have a vent, and that's okay. Venting is good for us, as it can facilitate a tension release from our body whilst also allowing our feelings and frustrations to be validated by those we trust and care about.



It's important to note, though, that the luxury of venting demands a give-and-take, which is why it's important to listen patiently and compassionately when your loved ones are venting to you.

Whilst it is incredibly well-intentioned to try and be a friend who solves problems, pushing too hard for solutions when friends just need to be heard can actually have a detrimental impact on your relationships, and literally on the worst of times.



Where active listening shows empathy and support, putting all your energy into objective problem-solving can potentially leave your hurting friends feeling even more invalidated and ignored.

So how would an organised and self-possessed friend handle particularly upsetting vent sessions? By approaching their hurting friend with tissues in hand, and perhaps even a bottle of wine, some sweet treats, or simply just herself, ready to hear their friend out.



An organised friend listens and supports, and if asked, offers their opinion. This way, their friends feel validated and your friendship grows stronger as a result.

Pick quality over quantity

When we're young, we're often more focused about having the most friends or the most followers on social media. It's only as we mature that we begin to realise it's not about having the longest list, or largest number, but rather how close you feel to all the people you share your life with.

Although it may be tempting to present an image of having the most friendships, prioritising quantity often means you miss out on quality, primarily because you aren't able to dedicate as much time to each person and thus, lose out on creating meaningful friendships with depth beyond a smiling photo.



You may even discover that investing in the quantity of friendships in your life over the quality of your connections may also result in you having less people in your corner during particularly difficult times.

It's for this reason that an organised girl knows to instead focus her energy on those friends who are truly important, these being those who reciprocate the effort that you put into your relationship with them. True friendships are built on trust, and trust can only be cultivated through honesty, openness, and - most importantly - time.

Although many may feel the need to create relationships with a large number of people out of a longing for community, failing to invest time in all of your most cherished relationships is likely to result in you accruing a cavalcade of superficial acquaintances rather than genuine, meaningful friendships.

Start small when getting organised

Have you ever left some homework to the very last minute? One moment you're blissfully procrastinating, ignoring any and all passing senses of accountability, and the next second you're in a crazed state of mind, scribbling down whatever information your mind can conjure up from revision notes of days gone by.



Well, this same practice of 'cramming' can also happen in social contexts, particularly when it comes to online messaging. One moment you're ignoring all texts, calls and invites, and the next you're sending a generic text to as many friends as you can, simply to quell that stressed feeling you have from ignoring the people you care about for so long.

This behaviour is in truth, totally normal! Especially in the age of digital communications. However, once you return from being M.I.A, you'll likely find yourself feeling overwhelmed, and will thus repeat the cycle of not responding to all the messages you received back.

How do you curb this habit of poor communication? Simply by starting small. Re-entering the world of communication can be daunting, particularly if you've put it off for a while. A great way to ease yourself back into being a social butterfly is by speaking to a few friends you've particularly missed. We recommend starting with your inner circle, and then working your way outwards.

-

Organisation extends far beyond ensuring your bag is packed the night before or your meals are prepared for the week. And as you can see, you can use practices typically reserved for bettering your personal organisation skills, and apply them in your social life to help you become a better friend.