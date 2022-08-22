Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Senior Wine-Maker thanks team behind victory

NM
By Neave Moore
August 22 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Wine-Maker Conrad Slabber is thankful to the team behind recent awards. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Coonawarra's Jack Estate won gold at the August Sydney Royal Wine Show, following new management and plans leading into and after COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.