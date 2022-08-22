Coonawarra's Jack Estate won gold at the August Sydney Royal Wine Show, following new management and plans leading into and after COVID-19.
Senior Wine-Maker Conrad Slabber joined the Jack Estate team in late 2016, and received his current position in January 2018.
Mr Slabber said that his love of the area encouraged him to stay, after moving internationally to South Australia.
"Finding staff was very challenging during COVID," he said.
"During the peak vintage seasons, we do hire a lot of casuals and without overseas workers, we had to rely on locals."
The closure of the Victoria/South Australia boarder restricted the available candidates for the casual positions.
The 2018 Jack Estate Chardonnay, Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon were bottled after Mr Slabber started as senior wine maker, and have all won awards in the last two years.
The most recent award was given at the Sydney Royal Wine Show to the 2018 Jack Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, a gold with 97 points.
Mr Slabber said he was proud of the results and they came unexpected.
"A medal always helps because competition can be intense between us and other producers for distributers," he said.
"I've received a few phone calls, and everyone seems quite happy about the award."
Mr Slabber revealed that the 2019 wines would soon be bottled and entered into upcoming years' shows in South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.
"We try to continue to enter the Royal Melbourne, Royal Sydney, Royal Adelaide and local Limestone Coast wine shows," he said.
Mr Slabber said that the talent and perseverance of the existing team and employees are the reason for the winery's success on a national platform.
"If you look at the staff, there is so much experience and care for the winery [and] I'd like the team here to get some recognition because they are very hardworking," he said.
"We have about 30 staff members who have been here for over 10 years, and the team has expanded over the last few years.
"Now we have hopefully passed COVID, I hope we are in the new normal."
