Narracoorte Homestead owner Natasha Biggins is to host the inaugural Vintage Festival in celebration of 50 years of Naracoorte Lucindale Council and as an official opening to the historic venue.
Whilst Ms Biggins has hosted multiple events at the Homestead, this Open Day will feature tours of the building, entertainment, art and stalls.
Ms Biggins said that she is excited for the opening day and is perfecting smaller details in preparation.
"Because I knew a certain amount about the history of the property and wanted to document it, I didn't find it as scary taking on the project that became Narracoorte Homestead," Ms Biggins said.
"I really try to tap into the link that people in the community have with the property and make sure we can record that information before it is lost."
The backing of Council encouraged Ms Biggins to pursue the large event.
"It is important to include Council, from a historical perspective, so people can really understand how this property relates to the foundation of the township," Ms Biggins said.
Ms Biggins said that the event already had early release ticket sales for general admission and tours.
The enthusiasm from local and travelling guests encouraged her to consider the potential similar and bigger events in the future, she said.
The Vintage Festival will include both the Narracoorte Homestead and Emporium Rose, highlighting the town's recent and first pieces of history.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council will celebrate a belated 50 years of service to the community since August 25 1870.
"I think we shouldn't count the last two years because of COVID, so even though it has been 52 years, I'll say 50," Ms Biggins said.
The itinerary would feature three tours of the homestead, access to grounds, stalls and entertainment on Sunday August 28 from 10am til 5pm.
The Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club will also conduct a parade an display from Town Square to the homestead at 11:45am leading into an official opening by Mayor Erika Vickery.
The vehicles will be on display on the Narracoorte Homestead grounds from noon, after being on show in the Town Square from 11am.
Clydesdale horses will also make an appearance at the Vintage Festival for pats and polite attention with carts for historical authenticity.
Ms Biggins said she wanted to remind interested guests that no card reading equipment will be at at the gate for ticket sales on the day and online sales will close at midday on Saturday to adhere to numbers restrictions.
Tickets are available through the Narracoorte Homestead website.
