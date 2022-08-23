Two Naracoorte drivers are to face court after being stopped by police separately on Sunday August 21 due to evidence of drink driving.
A 37 year-old Naracoorte man was stopped on Sunday August 21 at 10am for a roadside breath test and returned a positive reading before completing a breath test at the police station.
The man allegedly failed to comply with police officer directors when he provided a sample of his breath.
The man was reported failing to comply for the breath analysis test and was issued with an immediate loss of license or 12 months.
The Mitsubishi sedan he was driving was impounded for 28 days and the driver is to appear in Naracoorte Magistrates Court at a later date to be confirmed.
A Limestone Coast Highway patrol stopped a 69-year-old Naracoorte man on Sunday around 5:20pm on John Street, Penola.
The driver was breath tested and returned a reasons of 0.148, almost triple the legal limit.
The man was reported drink driving, issued an instant loss of license for six months and his Holden sedan was impounded.
The driver is to appear at the Mount Gambier, Magistrates Court at a later date to also be confirmed.
