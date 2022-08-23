Limestone Coast police are seeking information and assistance from the publics in regards to break-ins in Penola and Robe.
Between Saturday August 13 and Saturday August 20, entry was gained and cash and a hard drive were stolen from a carwash on Ellen Street, Penola
Police have also reported damage to the business.
This followed a break in to a White Street shop in Robe on Thursday August 18 night where money was stolen from a cash tin.
The business was targeted again late on Saturday August 20 til early hours on Sunday August 21 where a door was "jemmied" open to get access.
However, police have reported that nothing appeared to be stolen this time.
It is unknown if the two events are linked, but South Australian police have requested anyone with information on the break-ins to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
