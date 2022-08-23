Nominations have opened for members of the Naracoorte Lucindale community to consider becoming candidates for the upcoming 2022-2026 council election.
While most councillors will nominate to stand again, this election there will be at least two who will not put themselves up as a candidate.
Current Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor Erika Vickery has announced she will run for the mayorship again.
Mayor Vickery said she was eager to see a diverse group of candidates at the end of the nomination period.
"It will be good to see men and women of all ages nominate for council, at least to express interest in it," she said.
"I think that we need to have a representative of our community, which is quite diverse, and I think that we should have a wide range of ages and [representation] of our multicultural community and people of all walks of life.
"The Electoral Commission and LGA website would have information available for those interested if they can or can't attend the council's briefing session."
Naracoorte Lucindale Council will host a Candidate Briefing Session on Wednesday, August 24, which is open to the public, potential candidates and interested individuals.
Manager for Planning and Compliance, Paul McRostie will co-lead the briefing session with chief executive officer Trevor Smart.
"We hope to receive a large interested crowd but won't know until the night," Mr McRostie said.
"The information session will step through the process of what's involved with becoming an elected member and legislative requirements, how council has, and will, manage control and the day-to-day activities of what makes council a council."
The briefing session will begin at 7pm at Naracoorte Town Library on the Wednesday and all interested in the election process have been encouraged to attend.
Nominations for the 2022-26 council elections opened on Tuesday, August 23, and close on September 6 for candidates to then begin their campaigns.
