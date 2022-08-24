Naracoorte Lucindale Council has voted unanimously to preserve the North Parklands as community land after a private development was proposed on the site.
The North Parklands' 197 hectares of native vegetation and pine plantations was the subject of an unsolicited private development bid in the first quarter of 2022.
Advertisement
A recommendation that the proposed development not be allowed to proceed would be sent to the State Government and the Department of the Environment.
The council would also liaise with the State Government on buying all or part of the North Parklands.
The developer, Robert Moore, said after the council vote he was holding a community meeting on September 21 at the Town Hall at 5pm to talk about the plan and would continue to pursue avenues for it to progress.
Plans for the development include residential housing, a retirement village, retail, tourism, walking trails, parklands, a vineyard and wetlands.
Six weeks of community consultation on the future of the parklands in early May drew more than 400 responses, with multiple council workshops also held to formulate the local response.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Smart, said that the decision to request community feedback on the parklands has been long in the making, and was not brought around by recent proposals.
"It has been put to council already, we have undertaken feedback from the community consultation recently and we then held a Council briefing a few weeks ago to consider the feedback," Mr Smart said.
The council said that the feedback will guide future development ideas.
"Following the consultation, council [was] in a position to make a decision and clear nomination on the future of the North Parklands including the recent unsolicited development proposal," Mr Smart said.
"If no [large-scale] development is supported, we must consider, what [potential] future plans and use of the parklands are."
Councillor Julie Earl said that the decision came about due to the unknown future of the pine plantation and the influence that would have on any developments.
She argued that crown lands should remain community land and not be converted to private space, supported by written notes from the Naracoorte May-June consultation.
"We can say that we want the area to remain as it is but at some point the pine plantations will need to harvested and maintained," Cr Earl said.
"After public consultation, we had support for nature over commercial building on that site."
Councillor Earl said that nature in the area would change with any form of development, and the sentiment from the consultation encouraged preservation, which she supported.
Councillor Craig McGuire argued for an independent contractor to conduct a full biological survey on flora and fauna in the area, both common and endangered species.
Advertisement
The recommendation was supported on the condition that more discussion was tabled before a consultant was appointed.
Mayor Erika Vickery said that she was thankful to the local and visiting communities for the feedback provided to council and their interest in the topic.
The Naracoorte Lucindale Council thanked the community involved in the extensive feedback and said that more information was set be released on the future of the North Parklands.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.