Naracoorte team raises over $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charity

By Neave Moore
August 24 2022 - 4:00am
Nate Haynes is eager to watch his mum and her team complete the Plunge. PICTURE: File

Naracoorte's Team 5271 is to complete the Adelaide Plunge, this Friday August 26, fulfilling their fundraising commitment to Ronald McDonald House.

Local News

