Naracoorte's Team 5271 is to complete the Adelaide Plunge, this Friday August 26, fulfilling their fundraising commitment to Ronald McDonald House.
Consisting of Kirsty Haynes, Adam Hurrell, Sarah Edwards and Phoebe McArthur, Team 5271 is to complete the Adelaide City Plunge off the InterContinental Hotel.
Ronald McDonald House was home to Ms Haynes, her husband and son, Nate when he underwent treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma in 2021.
Ms Haynes was thankful to the charity for their help during turbulent times in Adelaide and said "it was good going somewhere that was a home" in between her son's treatments.
Mr Hurrell also had connections to Ronald McDonald House when he and his wife stayed there for three months when their twin sons were in the NICU.
Since first speaking with the Herald in June, Team 5271 has raised over $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities SA, beating their target of $3,400.
Despite this, Ms McArthur has said she is hopeful people will continue to donate as the Plunge approaches.
"I'm so proud of how much we have raised and very grateful to everyone who has supported team 5271 so far," she said,
"$160 covers a night's accommodation for a family at Ronald MacDonald house so we have raised enough for 62 nights so far!
"At the moment I'm excited to be taking the plunge but I think once I see the intercontinental on Friday the nerves will kick in."
Nate Haynes had also told the Herald in June that he was eager to watch the Plunge.
"Its going to be fun watching Mum take the plunge, she is probably going to scream," he said.
Team 5271 pulled in their collection tins, but donations are still open on the Ronald McDonald website for the Adelaide City Plunge.
