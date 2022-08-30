Naracoorte's Team 5271 completed the Adelaide Plunge, on Friday August 26, fulfilling their fundraising commitment to Ronald McDonald House and raised $12,761.
Consisting of Kirsty Haynes, Adam Hurrell, Sarah Edwards and Phoebe McArthur, Team 5271 completed the Adelaide City Plunge, abseiling down the InterContinental Hotel.
Advertisement
Ronald McDonald House was home to Ms Haynes, her husband and son, Nate when he underwent treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma in 2021.
Ms Haynes was thankful to the charity for their help during turbulent times in Adelaide and said "it was good going somewhere that was a home" in between her son's treatments.
Mr Hurrell also had connections to Ronald McDonald House when he and his wife stayed there for three months when their twin sons were in the NICU.
Since first speaking with the Herald in June, Team 5271 raised over $12,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities SA, beating their original target of $3,400 between the four members.
Ms McArthur said she was thankful for the support the team received and how people continued to donate after meeting the target.
"I'm so proud of how much we have raised and very grateful to everyone who has supported team 5271 so far," she said,
"$160 covers a night's accommodation for a family at Ronald MacDonald house so we have raised enough for [over 70] nights so far!
"At the moment I'm excited to be taking the plunge but I think once I see the intercontinental on Friday the nerves will kick in."
Nate Haynes had also told the Herald in June that he was eager to watch the Plunge.
"Its going to be fun watching Mum take the plunge, she is probably going to scream," he had said.
In a following interview, Nate said that his mother did not disappoint in the Plunge.
Even though Ms Haynes and Nate had to stay at the hospital in the lead up to the plunge, she said that it was a good feeling to be able to help out the families who were there or would be.
"It was amazing to do the plunge, knowing we were giving back and it was amazing to have our support crew there," she said.
"We very far exceeded our goal, but we are so thankful to the Naracoorte and wider community."
Team 5271 fundraised for Ronald McDonald House Charity in the Adelaide City Plunge but continue to support the foundation and encourage the community to remember to give back to support the less fortunate.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.