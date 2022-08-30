Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte team takes Adelaide Plunge

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
Team 5271: Kirsty Haynes, Adam Hurrell, Sarah Edwards and Phoebe McArthur. PICTURE: Supplied

Naracoorte's Team 5271 completed the Adelaide Plunge, on Friday August 26, fulfilling their fundraising commitment to Ronald McDonald House and raised $12,761.

