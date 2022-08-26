Naracoorte Lucindale Council Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Smart has been endorsed by the 2018-22 elected members to continue in his current role and extend his contract to include the upcoming term.
Mr Smart's contract has been extended until May 20, 2028 as a result of a performance review process undertaken by current elected members with assistance from the CEO Recruitment, Performance Rview and Remuneration Committee.
Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor Erika Vickery said that she was pleased to secure the CEO's leadership for shy of six more years.
"Council was very satisfied with Mr Smart's key achievement, strong strategic approach and skill-set," she said.
Mr Smart's Performance Review was concluded by Council at the August 2022 meeting, after it was started in April.
Mr Smart was endorsed by Councillors and Naracoorte Lucindale Council staff for his work on multiple projects including the Naracoorte Library, Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange and proposed masterplans for townships and communities.
He was first appointed to the CEO position in 2018 by the current Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
