Trevor Smart contract extended until 2028

By Neave Moore
August 26 2022 - 7:30am
Naracoorte Lucindale CEO Trevor Smart, 2018, has contract extended to 2028. PICTURE: File

Naracoorte Lucindale Council Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Smart has been endorsed by the 2018-22 elected members to continue in his current role and extend his contract to include the upcoming term.

