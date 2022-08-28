A new masterplan for Naracoorte Swimming Lake was motioned through Council at their August meeting and is now open for public consultation and feedback.
The drafted masterplan proposed a ten year timeline (2023 to 2033) to renew the town asset for locals and visitors.
Naracoorte Lucindale Strategic Asset and Planning Committee put forward the request to Council for the plans to enter public consultation after discussion at the SAPC Meeting on August 9.
Operations Manager, Karl Manarangi had said he was interested to see the input of community consultation and requests in upgrading the Swimming Lake and future facilities.
In the 2021-22 financial year, $30,000 was budgeted for the development of concept designs, including a period of time in March 2022 where a community survey asked people what changes they would like to see in lake area.
53 people provided written feedback and 163 individuals accessed the consultation information through the online council engagement platform.
The design was updated following this survey to include a splash park, playground, café, lap lanes section, ramp access into the lake and public tables and barbeque areas.
Key projects areas for the masterplan include quality community facilities and infrastructure, recreation and physical activity development, diverse open spaces, tourism, branding and promotion as well as serviceability and maintenance.
The public survey supported the idea for a year-round swimming pool or centre, as the lake is drained during winter, however would be recognised under the Naracoorte Regional Sports Centre not the swimming lake masterplans.
Forecasted costs for the masterplan over 10 years total approximately $2.3 million with $2.88 million expected for ongoing maintenance and operation costs, $300,000 for other upgrades to assets, all totaling approximately $5.5 million.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council has budgeted costs for individual elements to the masterplan, including a new pump filtration system and relocation.
The complete draft and timeline is available on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council website for reflection and review and council has welcomed feedback and comments.
Community consultation is open until September 14 before further discussion by Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
