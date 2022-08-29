A drafted Public Art Strategy for the Naracoorte Lucindale area has been authored and released for public consultation, feedback and ideas.
The strategy was written to guide growth for the art sector, develop public art in the Council area and recognised potential areas for installation.
Arts and Cultural Facilitator Jessie Lumb, and June's Maker of the Month under Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery authored the Public Art Strategy and said she is encouraging community feedback on the document.
"Having a plan for high quality public art not only adds to the vibrancy of our district, but it also represents the diversity in the community and provides a tourism asset for visitors to the area," she said.
"Over time pieces acquired or developed will come under the key themes of Township Identity and Vibrant Streetscapes, Natural Landscape, Local History, Agriculture and Diversity, so the broad collection reflects what is special about the Naracoorte Lucindale Council area."
The Draft Public Art Strategy is available for review on the Naracoorte Lucindale website until September 14 when the public consultation will also close.
The final strategy is to be presented to Council in September after feedback is considered.
