Footy fever hits the country

Major football leagues in our newspaper circulation areas are starting their final rounds leading to the premiership deciders. Once again, Australian rules football is the winner.
After seasons disrupted by COVID-19, leagues from Port Lincoln around to Victor Harbor and South East to the Murraylands are at the business end of 2022.
There have been heart-warming stories during the year of 400-game milestones - Ryan Struck in the Spencer Gulf League - and unique father-son moments.
West Whyalla's Shannon Winders notched up an association record 360-plus matches for West Whyalla, the same team as sons Ryan and Jake - in one of the best moments of his life.
And, at Memorial Oval in Port Pirie on Saturday, veteran ruckman Mark Fuller, of Central Augusta, kicked the ball to Tate Fuller, his son, to enable Tate to take his first mark and kick in senior football in the clash against Solomontown.
Port Lincoln Football League began its major round with the first semi-final on Sunday while other associations kick off their run to the grand final next weekend.
The River Murray footy action began with some tight football played on Saturday with an elimination final on Sunday.
Judging from a lack of negative media reports, the country leagues have avoided some of the scandals that have plagued district football in the metropolitan areas.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
