Crows down Mundulla in week one of KNT finals

Keith booked a spot in the second semi-final after a hard-fought win against Mundulla on Saturday at Kybybolite.
The game was close all the way through the contest until the fourth quarter when the Crows were able to get ahead and kick away to a strong win.
George Johnson was a powerhouse in the forward line for the Crows. Johnson kicked four goals in the victory.
Lewis Hender kicked three goals to help out in the victory.
Seb Schreiber had an outstanding game to be named best.
Ryan Bartlett, George Thring, Louis Green, George Johnson and Jeremy Lush also were prominent in the victory for the Crows.
Mundulla were a bit banged up, but battled hard all game long.
Jake McGrice played under an injury cloud and played well. James Hinge provided the Tigers with a great target to aim at and ended up with two goals.
William Nankivell also was able to get free at times and impact the scoreboard with his two goals.
Tim Ballinger, Tom Gaden and Nicholas Mosey were other Tigers who battled hard all game long.
The Crows can now look forward to the challenge of facing Lucindale for a spot in the Grand Final. The game should be a cracking contest.
Mundulla face Naracoorte in the first semi and both teams will be ready to go hard at it.
Naracoorte will take confidence in to the clash knowing they have recent success over the Tigers.
Naracoorte booked a spot in the first Semi Final after they defeated Kingston by 53-points.
The Demons held up against an early game charge by the Saints to set up the challenge of facing reigning premier Mundulla at Penola on Sunday.
The game was scrappy early.
There was lots of tackles and kicks that were sprayed due to the pressure both teams were putting on.
Naracoorte were the first team to get a goal through Matt Willson after Kingston blew early chances in front of goal at the other end.
Kingston worked hard and Bew Warner found Todd Lockwood twice in a row as the Saints took an eight point lead entering time on.
Jack Harding, James Siviour, Jake Wehl and Henry Lawrie had started the game well for the Saints. Kingston attacked again, but only a point was kicked.
Naracoorte worked the ball down the field from the kick in where Brock Summerhayes was able to slot a goal for Naracoorte and have them two points behind at the first change.
Matt Willson, Kennan Jacobs and Josh Gregg were providing the Demons with good ball use around the ground.
Naracoorte's work rate lifted in the second quarter as they kept the ball in their front half for most of the quarter.
Rory Taggert gave the Demons the lead after getting the first goal of the quarter. Goals also from Sam Bates, Matt and Sam Willson pushed the Demons advantage out to 25-point lead.
Naracoorte were putting the score on the board from their hard work around the ground.
Josh Gregg was using the ball well when he got it out in the open. Keenan Jacobs was doing the grunt work.
Jamie Bettoncelli was holding down the defence and would get in the way any time the Saints attacked.
Kingston were finding it hard to get any forward chains going. James Siviour was playing a great game in the ruck, taking lots of marks for the Saints.
Ben Warner, Campbell Watts, Brett Simpson, Henry Lawrie and Ben Rogers had good second quarters for the Saints.
Kingston just couldn't convert their chances in to goals.
Naracoorte went in to half time 27 points ahead.
Naracoorte extended their lead early in the third quarter as Sam Bates kicked a great roving goal.
Sam was providing a great target for the Demons to go to in the forward 50. Rory Taggert kicked a goal to extend the margin to 38-points.
Taggert and Kingston's Jake Fisher were having a great contest as two heavy weights collided.
Kingston finally got a goal through Todd Lockwood as they tried to stay in the game. Lockwood was proving to be Kingston's only avenue to goal.
Rory Taggert kicked another goal late for the Demons as Naracoorte had opened up a 38-point lead by the last change.
Josh Gregg and Keenan Jacobs continued their form of the first half with their work around the ground.
Matt Willson was providing clean skills and run when he got free.
Campbell Watts, James Siviour, Jake Wehl and Tom Rogers battled hard for the Saints.
Todd Lockwood was working hard to provide leads during the third quarter.
Naracoorte put the contest out of reach early in the fourth quarter when Will Walker, Rory Taggert and Bart Nolen kicked the first three goals of the quarter.
The margin was 58-points.
Josh Gregg and Keenan Jacobs were getting clearances and giving the Demons forwards silver service.
Matt Willson kept running hard to get open and use his smarts to hurt the Saints with his skills.
Nicolas Lacey, Will Walker and Sam Bates were others doing damage for the Demons.
James Siviour laced out a pass to Todd Lockwood as he was able to put through a goal for the Saints.
The Saints added another when Cody Benson and Ethan Murdock combined to find Todd Lockwood who kicked his fifth and proved to be Kingston's only goal kicker.
James Siviour was outstanding in the ruck for the Saints all over the ground.
Ben Warner was running the game out hard for the Saints.
Campbell Watts and Jake Wehl were finishing the game strong.
Naracoorte ended the game with a goal to Rory Taggert and the Demons had booked a first semi final showdown with Mundulla.
Lucindale face Keith in the second semi final at Francis on Saturday and this should be a cracking game of football.
Both teams split the regular season match-ups with Lucindale winning their round two contest by 54-points.
Keith was able to turn that result around in round eleven when the Crows won by 18-points.
Lucindale should be nice and refreshed and ready for the contest.
The Roos have some deep depth across the lines. Hamish Gordon has been a great pick up for the Roos.
Hamish kicks goals, but also sets them up. Scott Foord-Spriggs is another player who the Crows will have to plan for.
If Foord-Spriggs is given space to run on the wings, he uses his kicking skills to cut teams up.
Tom Logan adds that AFL experience to the line-up, he controls the half back line with the McCarthy boys and they are hard to score against.
Keith also has a deep line up.
George Thring bring the hardness at the contest and his SANFL experience really shines out.
Billy Wade, George Johnson and Lewis Hender and kick you a winning score if you give them enough looks at the ball up forward for the Crows.
Daniel Bibby, Will McMurray and Johnathon Wilson will look to win the clearances and drive the ball forward at every chance.
Seb Schreiber, Ryan Bartlett and Seamus McMurray form a strong back line combo for the Crows and can constantly rebound the ball and make it frustrating for the opposition.
This is very hard to pick the result of as both teams are in great form.
If Lucindale are at full strength and on top of their game, i feel they may have too much fire power for the Crows. I
f the game gets to three quarter time and there are only a few points in it, the Crows will be confident they can run over the Roos.
I think the week off will have Lucindale primed and ready.
Prediction: Lucindale by 18-points
