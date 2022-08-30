Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Homestead hosts Vintage Festival 2022

By Neave Moore
August 30 2022 - 7:30am
Homestead honours history at Vintage Festival

Naracoorte Homestead was centre to the town's inaugural Vintage Festival and involved individuals from the wider Limestone Coast community, including Bordertown, Mount Gambier as well as visitors from Adelaide Hills.

