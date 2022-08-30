Homestead honours history at Vintage Festival

Naracoorte Homestead was centre to the town's inaugural Vintage Festival and involved individuals from the wider Limestone Coast community, including Bordertown, Mount Gambier as well as visitors from Adelaide Hills.
Natasha Biggins, owner and operator of the Naracoorte Homestead organised historic vehicles, themed clothing and a National Trust display and invited stall holders to show off their wares and collections of tapes, records, vintage antiques, jewellery and art.
Ms Biggins said that the event took a lot of planning but she was happy to see vistors and vendors enjoying the sunny weather and atmosphere.
"There were people visiting from all over the area, and they all had some friend-of-a-friend relationship with vendors or locals here in Naracoorte," she said.
"We had historic clothing on display, on loan from the Naracoorte branch of the National Trust which was donated to them from locals."
Naracoorte caterer, Ian Perry from Seasoned Catering fed the crowd at the Vintage Festival, and Ms Biggins was thankful for her brother, Stephen, who welcomed guests and visitors to the Homestead.
Ms Biggins said she enjoyed showcasing local talent through busking musicians and two Naracoorte students who painted a room divider, inspired by the cottage and homestead building.
Addi Bell and Adonya Holmes both agreed the opportunity and day was great and they enjoyed the sunny weather.
Mount Gambier's Marty Moir and his partner sold and displayed their collection of records and tapes.
"We have over 4000 records at home, including 33s and 45s, and always love to find a new collection of music," he said.
Mr Moir was approached through a mutual contact with Ms Biggins about setting up a stall at the Vintage Festival and he said he enjoyed visiting a Mount Gambier Op Shop (Charity Shop) to find a 'costume' for the day.
Ms Biggins said she was proud of the event and has many ideas for what would happen next for the Naracoorte Homestead but will take a short break before announcing any events.
"I'd love to do a collaboration with Andy, who is the third generation owner of Yallum Park in Penola and encourage history as a reason for people to visit the area," she said.
Ms Biggins also said that she was thankful for Jake Sinclair, who photographed the event for her website and social media platforms.
"I appreciate the sense of community from the Vintage Festival, and I loved the buzz it gave everyone," she said.
Mayor Erika Vickery assisted Ms Biggins in opening the morning and open day and spoke on over 150 years of Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
Future events, including a possible public display of Naracoorte's National Trust clothing, will be announced later in 2022.
More information on these events will be found on the Narracoorte Homestead's website, Facebook page and Instagram profile.
