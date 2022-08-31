Tiny bat named mammal of the year

Critically endangered and tiny bat has been named Australia's mammal of the year after a popular vote conducted by a science magazine.
The southern bent-wing bat weighs an average of 15 grams and is found only in parts of southeast South Australia and southwest Victoria.
It beat the dingo to take the title, which was announced at Adelaide Zoo on Thursday after an online ballot by COSMOS magazine received more than 50,000 responses from across the world.
The bat received more than 3000 votes compared with just under 2000 for the dingo, then won 60 per cent of the vote in a run-off between the two.
Editor Gail MacCallum said the poll helped raise awareness of the bat's struggle for survival and the issues facing other endangered species.
She said that during the eight weeks of the competition more Australian mammals had been shifted to the list of those at risk.
"It has to stop and that involves us starting the pushback for them with better protection laws," Ms MacCallum said.
"They live nowhere else and once they're gone, they're lost forever."
Naracoorte and Tantanoola caves site manager Thomas Shortt said the Southern Bent-wing Bat is a critically endangered species of bat in the Limestone Coast regions.
"The Naracoorte Caves National Park contains ones of only three maternity caves in the form of Bat Cave," Mr Shortt said.
"Support for endangered species is incredibly important [and] increasing public awareness around why these species are in decline can help inform the importance of conservation and protecting the environment.
"I was taking tours at the caves, seeing people light up when they saw the bats live on camera or flying out of Bat Cave, in the evening was very rewarding."
Mr Shortt said that all native flora and fauna are important to environment preservation.
"Managing these populations in a safe and sustainable way is incredibly important, not just for endangered species."
The remaining populations of the southern bent-winged bat are centred on the three caves where they give birth and raise their young.
At night, mothers leave their pups clustered on the cave ceilings while they hunt for insects.
The bats can fly more than 70 kilometres in just a few hours.
The species relies heavily on high individual survival rates, with females having only one pup a year.
Widespread loss of foraging habitat and loss of caves are considered the biggest threats to their long-term survival.
