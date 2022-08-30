Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Lucindale to discuss technology expansion

By Neave Moore
August 30 2022 - 10:30pm
CEO Trevor Smart is eager to see new council advance technologically. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte Lucindale Council is to consider livestreaming and/or sharing recording of the public segments of their monthly meetings by the end of the 2022-23 financial year.

