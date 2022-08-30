Naracoorte Lucindale Council is to consider livestreaming and/or sharing recording of the public segments of their monthly meetings by the end of the 2022-23 financial year.
The current meeting location is the Council Chambers in Naracoorte town square, however, discussion on a rotated location setting or livestreaming is to be moved forward after the 2022 election.
Council Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Smart said that the 2022-23 budget provided an allocation focused on introducing film technology to the meetings.
"[Introducing livestreaming or recording] is all depending on what will suit our chamber, in terms of technology, equipment and recording devices," he said.
"We haven't livestreamed council yet, but is has been something we've discussed over time.
"We've considered the advantages, disadvantages, pros and cons of doing it, and the allocation in our budget will allow council to progress discussion and instate technology."
Mr Smart said that the success of livestreaming meetings for other councils has provided the Naracoorte Lucindale team with an understanding on what works well and what does not.
"[We've seen] other councils go that way (towards recording and livestreams) and we aim to make our meetings more accessible to the public," he said.
"We're not sure exactly [which platform will stream] the meeting, but it would probably be on YouTube but the technology and team behind it are still to be worked out."
The possibility of moving between council meeting locations will be discussed by the new council, as per standard to review the current time and week day.
"The new council may choose to visit other locations for their meetings, including Lucindale, but it will all depend on the elected members' availability," he said.
