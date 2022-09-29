The local council election, every four years, has provided the Naracoorte, Lucindale and surrounding communities the ability to review, replace or reinstate members of the region to represent in Council.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council candidates for mayor and councillor have presented their statements to the Electoral Commission and local community though a "Meet The Candidate" night in anticipation and preparation for voting.
Voting will be carried out by postal votes with ballot papers around October 21 and will close at 5pm on Thursday November 10.
I have lived and worked in the Naracoorte Lucindale Community for over forty years. I'm married to Wendy and 3 adult children Meg a nurse, Alec a pilot and farmer and Ben a blacksmith.
I am passionate about my family, farming and the community in which I live. I have played tennis and Hockey for Lucindale over the years, now days I spend some time both hunting and fishing and enjoying the natural beauty that the Southeast has to offer.
I have been a strong advocate for the wetlands of the Southeast and their over drainage and have managed a large environmental Project in the Taratap District for nearly 10 years.
Being the Group Officer with the Lucindale CFS Group over the past few years has seen me at the pointy end of some very serious fires which have impacted on our community and for my work with the Community was awarded the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award which is a great honour.
The Naracoorte Lucindale Community needs Strong authentic leadership which has a focus on the Integrity of leadership based around sound policy and great outcomes for all within our community.
As Mayor I have worked hard to drive many positive community and economic changes for our district. I strongly believe that we need to work together to continue this focus on: maintaining and growing our infrastructure assets, effectively managing our finances and continually improving our services for the wellbeing of all our communities.
I am proud that under our current leadership the Naracoorte Lucindale Council is in a strong financial position This puts us in a good position for our future plans and priorities, some of which include the long term plan for improvements at the Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange, improvements and maintenance of our rural road network, implementing projects for the
Naracoorte town centre rejuvenation, Lucindale Musgrave Avenue rejuvenation, amenities and playground at the Frances recreation grounds and progressing the Naracoorte Regional Sports Centre.
I stand for strong leadership and transparency, with community interests at the heart of Council decision making. I have extensive community connections in our towns and farming areas, and a wealth of experience working with all levels of government to further our goals.
I have the experience, energy, time and dedication to serve our community as Mayor
I am economically conservative with a goal to make government as small as possible while still carrying out all its necessary functions. When assessing policy, I decide does it help the aspirational individual, with a mind always to protect the environment.
When it comes to Social Policy, my focus is on protection of personal freedoms, equal rights for all members of our community and the removal of obstacles for the aspirational individual seeking to thrive through hard work and determination.
My work and social life allows me to move around the community where I try to engage with as many people as possible on council matters. I form my policy decision making from in depth study, discussion, and education, and will always be open to listening to the debate in chamber. I promise not to be influenced by bullying in the media, small influential pressure groups and highly motivated single-issue individuals. My position on matters will be thought through, considered, and made after the necessary work and research has been completed to obtain the best outcome for the community.
If elected, I will act positively to continue growing the prosperity our community has enjoyed over the last 4 years.
I am standing for council as I believe that local government should be open and transparent. After a career in farm management and as a self-employed farmer, I know how to work to budgets. I will bring a prudent, practical and common-sense approach to council's financial affairs. As a ratepayer I have a strong focus on increasing levels of maintenance to council owned assets particularly the road network. I would like to see the new Council actively assist business and residents get through the red tape involved with new building and or business applications. Both measures are vital for the future prosperity of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council area. I have always contributed to the community in which I live. I have been a CFS volunteer for over 35 years with the Lucindale, Hynam and now Stewarts Range Brigades. I have been involved in local sporting clubs as a player and sponsor and served as a Lucindale Lions member for 13 years. (6 years as the SE Field days treasurer). I am married to Wanda, have two children, who grew up in this area. It is time for a change. Make your vote count.
G'Day, Listening, communicating and helping people achieve in an open, honest and transparent way are skills I can share as your councillor.
Naracoorte is home to many of us, with a natural water course flowing through our town we can establish it further, along with other icons for locals and visitors. Helping our town to thrive are our recent arrivals from other countries, as well as people from Frances, Kyby, Hynam, Lucindale, Avenue and Farming districts within
By working together with understanding and respect we can increase our opportunities in tourism, health, education, agriculture, viticulture, retail etc.
Backed by good open and honest communication we can turn opportunities into good outcomes for our community
Most of you know me, the successful businesses I've operated and the committee's I've supported and led.
As an elected member I have been actively involved in significant projects:
If re-elected member my priorities are:
I look forward to the introduction of livestreaming of council meetings for the community to see and hear exactly how council is operating.
I seek your valued support for my re-election as an honest, open and effective representative of our wonderful community.
I have lived and worked in the Naracoorte Lucindale district with my family for nearly 40 years. As a rural property owner, teacher, business owner, volunteer, disability support worker and Councillor, I understand the priorities of our diverse community.
I work hard to analyse, research and discuss issues in order to make well-informed decisions. I believe that investment of ratepayer dollars and resources must aim to meet the needs of rural and town residents equitably.
Community priorities I support include:
As your advocate, I pledge to listen, respond and be accountable. Let's build community together.
It's been an honour and a privilege to represent the community of Naracoorte and Lucindale for the past four years. The decisions we have made as elected councilors have created improvements across all sectors of the district. I seek re-election to continue to improve our facilities, infrastructure, roads, and other key assets to promote business opportunities, employment, and tourism.
I continue to be active across the community, contributing my time and effort wherever needed, in whatever capacity is required. I believe in knowing your roots, and keeping your feet on the ground so that any decision is well informed, and for the betterment of all.
I have an Honours Degree in Construction Management, and previous experience as a Quantity Surveyor and Construction Estimator. I have run my own business involved in planning, development, facilities, and construction management for over 20 years. I currently sit on the
Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange board, as well as the Board of Hockey SA as Vice President. I am a co-founder of Blue Dwarf Space, a start-up reimagining the space sector regulatory process.
If elected, I commit to continuing to use my experience, and my ethos of hard work and dedication, to make Naracoorte, Lucindale and other surrounding communities a place where families, businesses, and the community prosper.
I live, work and play here in Naracoorte, and I am proud to call it my home.
Born and bred in Naracoorte, I'm a farmer living North West of Naracoorte, with 2 adult children who attended both Naracoorte Primary and High Schools. My partner is employed as an Associate Nurse Unit Manager for Community Nursing.
I strongly believe services provided by our Council should be done openly, honestly and with transparency to ensure accountability. I would like the opportunity to advocate in supporting the growth and infrastructure of our district to ensure our education, sporting and health facilities continue to benefit our community.
There are currently various projects concerning the residents of the Naracoorte Lucindale District Council such as the North Parklands development. My thoughts are native vegetation should remain ahead of any housing developments. The swimming lake benefits all who use it and look forward to advocating on behalf of the residents in the planning of upgrades. Conscious of budgets, it is essential our council does not overspend now resulting in rate revenue increases in the future for residents. I believe it's in the Council's best interest to advocate and listen to the issues concerning the residents of our community ahead of their own agenda's. I believe it's time for a shake up!
Living in Naracoorte and travelling through the Naracoorte Lucindale district on a regular basis for business and pleasure I understand the important need for the upkeep of our urban and district roads. Transport is an essential necessity throughout the council area for our freight, health ,and wellbeing, and to maintain business economy and logistics we need a road network that meets the increasing load capacities and required safety standards. Our Airport also needs to be kept in a safe and serviceable condition to supplement our rural health through the regular usage of the air ambulance, also for essential services including the SES and CFS in particular for control of bushfires, as well as other commercial operations. For this we need a progressive, transparent. and inclusive council, and I ask for your support to achieve this. I am a keen bowler, both Lions and Probus club member, President of the aero club, and past chairman of the Naracoorte Livestock Exchange.
From the Electoral Commission South Australia platform.
Over the past 4 years as an elected member for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council I have found my role to be at times a challenging experience but overall, an extremely rewarding one.
I have been an active member on many committees, working groups, advocating for projects and ideas and helping to plan and deliver financially sustainable plans for our communities' future.
I understand the importance of maintaining and the continual renewal and upgrade of our local roads and infrastructure, across the entire district.
Along with my council commitments I am currently the Governing Council Chairperson for the Michelle DeGaris Memorial Kindergarten and the Naracoorte South Primary School. Both of which I hold great passion for and hope to lead into a positive and successful future.
I have a strong voice and will always stand up and speak up for what I feel is the right way forward for our community, my passion and commitment to our community and local area has only grown over the past 4 years. I genuinely love being a part of such a rich, diverse community, one that is successful and continues to prosper. A community that I am proud to raise my children in.
I live with my family at Avenue Range and work in Naracoorte, where I use my engineering and science expertise to support and deliver conservation and revegetation projects for primary producers. I am the owner-operator of a small ecotourism business, and an active member of the Naracoorte Lucindale community. As Chair of the Lucindale Community Economic Development Board (LINC) for the last 2 years, I have represented the needs and ideas of my community and initiated a range of community-led projects. I am the founder and convenor of the Avenue Tree Group, which has supported the planting of 6000 trees in our local area, a serving member of the CFS and Secretary of the Lucindale Area School Governing Council. I enjoy bringing people together, identifying opportunities, and delivering outcomes for the community. I believe that an empowered and engaged community leads to better consultation and decision-making, and that transparency and accountability underpin a high performing Council.
From the Electoral Commission South Australia platform.
With my family I run a successful business at Kybybolite and WA. My passion for sustainable agriculture has led me to serve on a Regional Soil Board and as vice chairman of the National Association for Sustainable Agriculture. I have a passion for sports. I have served as president of our local football, cricket and sports club, while playing locally, regionally, inter-league, and higher levels in Adelaide. I see the promotion and development of sports and sporting facilities, vital throughout our council area. I wish to pursue the development of the Naracoorte creek as a major project to ensure a well-functioning and sustainable water way, free from flooding while providing an environmental habitat with a family friendly walkway. I will work to provide a transparent council delivering a well- maintained, constructed, and cost effective road network, footpath, and other service needs.
From the Electoral Commission South Australia platform.
Born and raised in the area my goal is to contribute toward creating a thriving and growing community with a can-do culture. My approach is to listen, learn and effectively communicate across the generations, to take action and deliver.
I have a strong belief in fairness and equity. I believe everyone has the right to be heard and I want people to know I'm accessible and approachable.
I recognise the need to address our demographic, economic, technological and environmental challenges to both keep and attract people to our district.
Families, community groups and sports underpin our social wellbeing and as a mother I'm involved with local schools, netball, Naracoorte Business Association and the Town Rejuvenation Working Group. I have tertiary qualifications in Agriculture and Business, been a woolclasser, agronomist, property valuer and The News general manager.
I am committed to facilitating ideas and opportunities, to strengthen our business sector and advocate for improved health, aged care and education services - and a new sports complex.
We need to make decisions with the consensus and collaboration of the residents in our area, ensuring we can build a strong and resilient community.
I am excited to share my campaign, discuss issues, inform and empower our community to bring positive outcomes. I'm listening.
I am proud of our family owned transport; fertiliser, milling & blending business of 46 years, with 3 generations being involved. Councillor with the Lucindale Council and Naracoorte Lucindale Council since 1993. I am a foundation member of Luc. Go Kart Club, Luc Town Committee for 30 years, previously Lions Club member for 43 years. I also assisted & was involved in, the purchase of the SE Field Site land, Fire bomber & Water facilities at Luc. and Tribute to the Pioneers & Settlers. I have an enthusiastic vision for the future of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council which includes the sealing of the Woolumbool Road to Kilmorey Road, Moyhall Road to Robertson Road, and Morambro Road. Construction of a 4 way Bypass of Naracoorte. Upgrade of the Naracoorte Airport, larger sporting & entertainment venues to cater for wider community & especially the youth. Please contact me for further information on my campaign.
From the Electoral Commission South Australia platform.
As a business leader with a responsibility for many local employees, I have a passion for this community. I have raised my family and built a successful business here in Naracoorte, promoting our region for decades as the best place to live, work and raise a family. With 3 generations of my family living and working here, I have a personal and long-term interest in seeing our region thrive. I have studied extensively, including a Grad Dip in Manufacturing and a Global CEO program. My community service includes 20 years with Apex and 8 years with the golf club, 4 as president. I am a board member of Regional Development Australia Limestone Coast advocating for our region. This experience, combined with my journey from factory floor to Managing Director and shareholder of MiniJumbuk, has allowed me to develop a broad range of valuable/transferable/beneficial skills. I am keen to use these to see our region grow and prosper, ensuring it continues to provide opportunity into the future.
From the Electoral Commission South Australia platform.
I have been an elected member for 16 years and I am seeking your support in the upcoming election so I can continue to be a voice for the ratepayers of our district. I am very passionate and vocal with an understanding of local government and how meeting procedure works. It is easy to say you are not happy with something but knowing how to put that discussion on the table and potentially move a motion for change is important. I have campaigned to stream our meetings live, this way the community can really see the whole story and not just what they read. I have been vocal on public consultation including for the North parklands. I wish to support the majority of the community and fight to keep residential development out of the North Parklands. Besides the endangered species, keeping it open space is so important for everybody including for future cemetery and sporting expansion .I will also continue working towards building an updated sporting complex which is very important for our district.
Pensioner Rates need to be capped, I know this is complicated but it can be done. A rate rise for anybody is hard enough but I believe council should do all that it can to ease that financial stress for Pensioners.
Having served one term as Councillor, I am keen to pursue the best interests of our community for another term.
During my current term as Councillor additional roles have included chairing the Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange Board and sitting on the Audit Committee.
My work life as primary producer and rural land agent assist my business experience and private enterprise business acumen along with a sound knowledge of our area, its roads, infrastructure and the needs of the people who make up our communities.
My key objectives include reflecting the majority view of rate payers, ensuring council business is conducted with openness and transparency, sound financial stewardship with careful council expenditure and continual improvement of roads and council assets.
I seek to ensure the sale yards continue with its current model of being a standalone business which reinvests its profits back into the facility and remaining under the ownership of Council.
