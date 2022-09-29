I have been an elected member for 16 years and I am seeking your support in the upcoming election so I can continue to be a voice for the ratepayers of our district. I am very passionate and vocal with an understanding of local government and how meeting procedure works. It is easy to say you are not happy with something but knowing how to put that discussion on the table and potentially move a motion for change is important. I have campaigned to stream our meetings live, this way the community can really see the whole story and not just what they read. I have been vocal on public consultation including for the North parklands. I wish to support the majority of the community and fight to keep residential development out of the North Parklands. Besides the endangered species, keeping it open space is so important for everybody including for future cemetery and sporting expansion .I will also continue working towards building an updated sporting complex which is very important for our district.