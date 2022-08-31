Naracoorte has hosted a rare average peak in tourism with visitors staying at the town's camping grounds and motel accommodations investing in local businesses, products and workers.
Latest South Australian Government data showed that in July 2022, there was an average regional accommodation occupancy on the Limestone Coast of 60 per cent, a rise from pre-COVID winter occupancy levels of 54 per cent in July 2019.
Naracoorte Holiday Park relief park manager Roxanne said that the park's statistics were similar to 2021, but there was an overall 10 to 15 percent increase during July.
"In July, we had were at about a 30 per cent capacity, and August was definitely where we peaked at the park," she said.
"We have had a lot of cancellations due to COVID and lots of guests do tend to travel outside of peak times but there were a few during July and August.
"Most people come through to visit the caves or the park runs - lots of people are doing different park runs around South Australia."
The recorded occupancy level peaks were explained by the SA Government as a result of an increased travel demand following COVID, the July school holidays and the recovering Australian market.
Helen, and her partner Kingsley, are caretakers for the Naracoorte Showgrounds Camping area, and oversee caravans and motorhomes checking in and out.
"We normally have peaks in guests around Christmas and January, and Easter, but we did have a lot of caravans staying here during July," she said.
"We do see less people during the winter months because it is colder then, but Kingsley and I were surprised with how many people were travelling in the cold weather.
"We see most people come through here on their way to Adelaide... or Melbourne or are even on to Tasmania, but for those who stay around here, they all check out the caves and Mini-Jumbuk."
The wine regions of rural South Australia produced the largest increase in temporary accommodation occupancy, exceeding pre-COVID statistics.
State Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said regional tourism was a powerhouse during COVID-19, and it was positive to see demand staying strong.
"As we head into the warmer months and the October long weekend and school holidays, we can expect regional demand to grow even stronger as we work to recover our state's $8.1 billion visitor economy," she said.
William Macintosh Motor Lodge managing director Mario said July had a similar guest occupancy rate to previous years, with most guests staying for one to three days.
He encouraged consistent and regular events in town to draw in new tourists.
"I'd think that most of the peaks in accommodation were down near the coast during July," he said.
"There is so much of our local area that is not promoted on a scale that makes people want to visit for a while, but we do have popular attractions like the caves and wineries.
"We host mostly families and large groups as they come through the town."
"The challenge will be encouraging people who are passing through to stay for longer holidays and that will mean consistent events in town for people to visit for."
He said Naracoorte should also continue to promote local produce and industries in everyday businesses, such as restaurants like the Motor Lodge's Highlander and similar venues around town.
