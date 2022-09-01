The Coonawarra Cellar Door, a collection of the areas wineries travelled across Australia in August for the annual national roadshow tour for the first time in two years.
The tour brought 26 Coonawarra wineries to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth among 100 and 185 wines, all recent releases from 2018 to 2021.
Coonawarra vignerons welcomed the returning national tour after a cancelled event in 2020 and simplified Adelaide show in 2021.
Coonawarra Vignerons Events and Marketing Officer, Heidi Guyett said that members were eager and excited to get on the road and showcase their wines.
"It seems that the public were just as excited, with high consumer demand leading to waitlists for tickets to our sold out events," they said.
There were over 400 tickets holders at the Sydney event, and over 300 in Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide each, for an overall 1,600 wine enthusiasts attracted to the tour..
Wynns Coonawarra Winemaker, Sue Hodder said she appreciated the events and opportunities.
"No other wine region has an enduring roadshow like this," they said.
"Wine enthusiasts from across the country contact us, wineries, all the time to relay their praises for the effort that our region goes to, to deliver these events."
Coonawarra is well known for producing red varieties of wine, evident in an 80% of the combined wine-list being a Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Red Blend or Sparkling Red.
Executive Officer of the Coonawarra Vignerons, Ockert Le Roux attended each of the five events and said that despite the popularity of the reds, the white variety was not underestimated.
Sparking whites, Chardonnay, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris and Rose were included in the roadshow tour.
"There are fantastic gems to be found amongst Coonawarra's white wines," they said.
"The cool climatic conditions of the region make for outstanding white wines."
Coonawarra plans to be on the road for the August 2023 tour and preparations are underway to ensure the quality and success continue post-COVID.
