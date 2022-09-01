Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Coonawarra's wines were on show around Australia

NM
By Neave Moore
September 1 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heidi Guyett (front centre in red) celebrates the return of the Coonawarra Roadshow with avid wine lovers in Sydney. PICTURE: Supplied

The Coonawarra Cellar Door, a collection of the areas wineries travelled across Australia in August for the annual national roadshow tour for the first time in two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.