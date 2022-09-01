Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery has reflected on the 2021-22 year of exhibitions, workshops, makers and artists with positive responses.
The NRAG annual general meeting where it was discussed that visitor numbers increased by an approximated 100 and touring groups from Frances, Sunrise Christian Schools, Scouts and seniors from Resthaven and Nhill visited the gallery.
Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery Board Chairman, Jeanette Vine said the diverse Maker of the Month title recipients brought significant attention and promotion to the gallery as well as their individual works.
She said she was also thankful for Jessie Lumb, the Naracoorte Lucindale Council Arts and Cultural Facilitator.
"Jessie Lumb ... had kept the Board thinking and doing," she said.
"The Gallery has loaned paintings to the new Wonambi Gallery in Naracoorte Town Hall, giving the pictures a wider viewing.
"Currently a picture by Ann Newmarch is on loan to the Riddoch Art Gallery in Mount Gambier."
Mrs Vine was re-elected Board Chairman with Kaye Beauchamp as vice-Chairman at the annual general meeting
A variety of events and workshops attracted the increased crowd to Naracoorte's gallery, where guests learnt weaving, pottery, silversmith and mixed media as well as eco art.
"The grounds of the Gallery have also had attention with the Ibis fountain now running again, a new sprinkler system for the lawns installed and lawn sown in place of a bed of perennials," she said.
"Metal screen donated by Robyn and Simon Schinckel have enhanced the Riverside Drive garden area."
Mrs Vine thanked wine suppliers who donated their products for various events during 2021-22, including Wrattonbully Wine Group, Di Giorgio Wines and Wild Game Wines.
"The Galley has been fortunate to receive grants from various bodies, including a grant from the Stand Like Stone Foundation which saw the installation of solar panel," she said.
"Marketing the Gallery was possible with a postcard campaign funded by the Council and Community Arts grant was obtained for the Spring into Art proposal."
The Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery is preparing for the 2022 to 2023 year with new talents and features on display.
