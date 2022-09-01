Naracoorte Herald
Author Talk community fills Town Hall

By Neave Moore
September 1 2022 - 10:30pm
Johnny Flint signed his books at the author talk book launch. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte local and first-time published author, John "Johnny" Flint hosted his first author talk on the 18th of August for his debut novel; Runt; A tale from Demon's Land.

