Naracoorte local and first-time published author, John "Johnny" Flint hosted his first author talk on the 18th of August for his debut novel; Runt; A tale from Demon's Land.
Over 100 people attended the event at Naracoorte Town Hall for an introduction to the novel, writing process, illustration recognition and ideas for a sequel.
Upon reflection, Mr Flint said that the turnout was nothing like expected, but was happy to see the eager an supportive community show up for his COVID-19 passion project turned published book.
"It was great to see everyone arrive, even Mayor Erika Vickery came, and there were students and families from the high school," he said.
Mr Flint worked as a biology teacher for Naracoorte High School and said he used his interest in natural and ancient history to inspire the book.
"I have had a few people, including my kids, ask me what happens next, and I know I've left a few questions unanswered," he said.
"I do have ideas for the next book in a hopeful trilogy, but am still trying to find the time between family and work to dedicate to writing."
At the author-talk, Mr Flint shared the 20-year journey for him to write up the story, and how he was able finish the first draft within months.
Mr Flint said it was a big commitment of time, and would often go days writing thousands of words and others writing few.
"I am hoping to write the next book when I can find time, and don't want to rush it," he said.
When speaking with the Herald, Mr Flint was in the process of ordering 100 more editions of his debut novel, and said he was happy that people enjoyed the story.
"I don't know when the second book will be done, but I can say that I will be starting it by the end of the year, whatever that means, I will be starting work on the sequel to Runt," he said.
Mr Flint's book is available through distributor, LULU online, or to borrow at Naracoorte Town Library and the audiobook is free for listeners on audio platforms and YouTube.
