Renault Trafic car review: All you need to know

Are you in the market for a new van? The new nippy Renault Trafic could answer all your needs. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Car Expert.

The Renault Trafic was first manufactured for the European market in the 1980s and later hit the Australian market in the early 2000s.

This Renault Trafic's adaptability allows it to transport everything from furniture to heavy loads and even tow weighty trailers.

About

The new Renault Trafic has the capabilities of a work van but is sleek and stylish with luxurious interiors. The vehicle is manufactured in France; it is available in ten variants and runs on diesel. Its twin-turbocharged engine sizes vary between 1.6L and 2.0L.

It is available with twin-turbocharged four-cylinders and turbocharged four-cylinders. The Renault Trafic comes standard with a 5-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty.

The Trafic comes in both panel van, passenger and SpaceClass body styles. Each variant has benefitted from the various upgrades to the drivetrain and interior.

Price

The Trafic costs anything between $39,600 and $56,000. Factors such as increased specs, add-ons and payload capacity will hike the price tag of these vehicles.

Comfort

The interior of the Renault Trafic is constructed for complete comfort with top-quality upholstery and unique internal features.

It provides the ease of a passenger car while mimicking the driving capabilities of an off-road vehicle. Other comfort features include touch electric windows, electric mirrors, full wheel covers, full-size spare wheel and wraparound bumpers.

It comes standard with three front seats, an adjustable steering wheel, and a versatile air conditioning system. The Renault Trafic offers the ultimate "office" on-the-road experience.

Fuel efficiency

The Renault Trafic comes with a fuel usage rating of 6.2/10, meaning that for every 100 kilometres driven, the car consumes 7.3L of fuel, making it fairly fuel efficient.

Various tests conducted with several loads indicate that an 80-litre tank can get you 1100 kilometres of road time.

This vehicle has a braked hauling capacity of 1630 kgs to 2000 kgs based on its model/ make. It has an unbraked pulling capacity of 750 kgs.

The Trafic's variants include short and long-wheelbases and a standard turbo-diesel engine, which helps fuel cost-effectiveness.

Engine

The Renault Trafic is built with the newest engine technology on the market. It is fitted with a Turbo diesel engine, which helps to decrease fuel consumption, and diesel is 33 per cent more fuel efficient than gasoline.

Buying a vehicle fitted with a turbo engine has many benefits, including increased horsepower and torque, emitting less carbon dioxide, and helping with altitude compensation. Turbo engines are built to burn fuel more cleanly, which means they have a lowered carbon footprint and are eco-friendly.

Safety

The Renault Trafic has superior safety features for a heavy-duty van. Its rear parking sensors and rear-view mirror eliminate the hassle of reversing or completing awkward parallel parking moves.

Other safety features include power-assisted steering, deadlocking, central locking, and the Renault anti-intruder device.

The vehicle is fitted with a wide-view mirror that helps to locate the rear blind spot. Its extensive fog lights help maintain visibility during periods of shoddy weather, and its five airbags mean that passengers are fully protected should the worst happen.

Technology

The technological advances made to the Renault Trafic are phenomenal. It comes with Media Nav Evolution3 for both Apple and Android devices.

It's also fitted with a big dashboard touchscreen, making it easy to sync your smartphone to your car. It has added a live traffic updates function, hands-free calling, digital radio and music streaming, ensuring you can work and unwind while on the road.

Daily commuting

The Renault Trafic offers its drivers enough head and leg room with an alterable seat and steering column. The car performs well in the city and suburbia; it provides an equally comfortable drive while on a school run or transporting materials to a construction site.

Final thoughts

The Renault Trafic's dynamic engine, Featherlite clutch, and powerful braking system make for a safe and versatile driving experience.