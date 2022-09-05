Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

The eyes have it! Greetings in a time of COVID

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
September 5 2022 - 2:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Next time when greet somebody wearing a mask, look at their eyes. Picture by Shutterstock

A new way of greeting each other has emerged from the depths of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.