The Naracoorte Lucindale Wellbeing Program has developed into a successful model from a pilot project developed by the council, according to a 2021-22 evaluation report.
Established in January 2021, the Naracoorte Lucindale Council secured funding through Wellbeing SA to implement the wellbeing program which will now will be funded until October 2023.
The wellbeing program increased opportunities for people to be active and have an improved wellbeing through food relationships, strengthened community engagement and connection and supported positive mental health.
Wellbeing program coordinator, Uana Jericho said the program was a fantastic opportunity for the local region and the wider Limestone Coast area.
"Through the support of Wellbeing SA and council we have been able to prioritise community wellbeing and are achieving some incredible outcomes," she said.
"Over 1580 people have participated in at least one of the 34 local initiatives, and on average participants gave an average score of 4.4 out of 5, indicating participants experienced a little or a lot more change in their wellbeing immediately following an initiative."
Naracoorte Lucindale Council collaborated with Good Country Physiotherapy on the Good Life project, an extension of the the wellbeing program.
"The Good life project is one of our most successful and popular initiatives," Ms Jericho said.
"We have seen incredible results through the program and for some participants, these results have been sustained up to 12 months later."
Ms Jericho said the goal was to encourage participants to have a feeling of ownership over their health and wellbeing.
"They understand why being active is so important as they age, they have skills to be active and they have connected with local allied health professionals breaking down the barriers of accessing help," she said.
"One of the key takeaway's participants have is staying active isn't hard, it can be as simple as a short walk around the block every day.
"Good Country Physio is the key driver of the program."
Since beginning in March 2021, the Good Life Project has had five rounds of the program with the sixth to start on Thursday September 8.
Over the next 12 months, the Naracoorte Lucindale program will develop new initiatives focused on improving wellbeing through food and mental health.
Ms Jericho said the purpose of the program and subsequent projects have increased vibrancy in the council area, and the success was important for regional towns.
"One of our key learning from the program so far is that programming doesn't need to be resource heavy, some of the most successful initiatives are simple to implement and low cost," she said.
"Implementing wellbeing initiatives is a really achievable option for other councils around the Limestone Coast and state."
More information on the pilot year of the Naracoorte Lucindale Wellbeing Program can be found on the Council website.
Current events for the community include the Good Life Project, Yoga in the Hall and the Naracoorte Community Walking Group.
Updates on existing an new initiatives can be found on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council Facebook page.
