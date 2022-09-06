The Renault Trafic car review: A comprehensive look at a versatile van

This car has been designed with business owners in mind and offers features that will appeal to drivers of all kinds. Picture Shutterstock

Looking for a versatile van that can do it all? The Renault Trafic might be the perfect choice for you. This car has been designed with business owners in mind and offers many features that are sure to appeal to drivers of all kinds.



More and more businesses are choosing the Renault Trafic as their go-to vehicle, and it's not hard to see why. So to help you make a decision, we've put together a comprehensive review of the Trafic.

What makes the Renault Trafic so special?

A few things make the Renault Trafic stand out from the crowd. Firstly, it's available in ten different styles, so you're sure to find one that suits your needs. You can also choose from a range of engines, all of which are turbocharged for extra power. And if you need even more power, twin-turbocharged options are also available.

The Trafic is also very efficient, thanks to its stop-start technology and fuel-saving features. And if you're looking for a van that's easy to maneuver, the Trafic is definitely worth considering. It's one of the most maneuverable vans on the market, and its light steering makes it a breeze to drive.

Another thing that makes the Trafic so unique is its warranty. Renault offers a five-year, 200,000-kilometre warranty on all Trafic models, so you can rest assured that your van is in good hands. In addition, all maintenance will be taken care of by Renault, and if anything goes wrong, you'll be covered.

What do you mean fuel saving?

The Renault Trafic comes with a few different fuel-saving features that help to make it more efficient. One is stop-start technology, which automatically turns the engine off when the van is idling. It can help to save fuel, and it also reduces emissions. The fuel efficiency of the Trafic varies depending on the model and engine you choose, but most models have a fuel efficiency of between 6.2 and 7.3 per 100km.

Is the Renault Trafic safe?

ANCAP has not tested the Renault Trafic, but it has a few safety features worth mentioning. All models come with front, side, and curtain airbags, as well as stability control and traction control. There are also a few different cameras and sensor options, which can help drive the Trafic even more safely.

How much does the Renault Trafic cost?

The Renault Trafic is available in various styles and configurations, so the price will vary depending on your chosen model. Prices start at $39,590 for the base model Trafic and go up to $56,090 for the top-of-the-line Trafic Sport. It makes the Trafic one of the more expensive vans on the market, but it's still very competitively priced. Yet, you get many features and benefits for your money.

How about the capacity of the cheapest model?

The cheapest model of the Renault Trafic can seat up to three people, yet it still offers a massive amount of space. The towing capacity is also very impressive, and it can pull between 1630 kg and 2000 kg when the brakes are on. So if you need to tow something a bit lighter, the Trafic can still handle it easily. It can pull 750 kg when the brakes are off, so you can be sure that it won't struggle with even the heaviest loads.

Should you buy the Renault Trafic?

If you're in the market for a new van, the Renault Trafic is definitely worth considering. It's one of the most versatile vans on the market and comes with a vast range of features. It's also very safe and efficient, and a comprehensive warranty backs it. So if you're looking for a van that ticks all the boxes, the Renault Trafic should definitely be at the top of your list.