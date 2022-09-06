The previous Coalition Government's Head to Health facility was announced by Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP in April 2022 and has progressed to have confirmed funding as of early September.
The commissioning process is due to open for applications from interested providers on Wednesday September 7 with a local focus on the Limestone Coast region.
Mr Pasn said that the Head to Health initiative was key to addressing a reform of the mental health system.
"While in Government, the Coalition invested a record $6.8 billion in mental health and suicide prevention services in the 2022/23," Mr Pasin said.
"The Coalition has a track record in delivering easy to access mental health support for Australians, establishing the headspace model in 2006 and then initiating the Head to Health rollout in 2021 with Mount Gambier being one of the initial locations for the adult mental health support services," Mr Pasin said.
The Head to Health facility will introduce a satellite centre in Mount Gambier but assist and give access to the wider Limestone Coast community.
This satellite centre will replicate similar atmospheres as others in the region but focus on providing a welcoming, supportive and safe environment for adults to access information and services about mental health.
"Upon being elected in 2013, I set about advocating within Government for a headspace in Mount Gambier which was delivered in 2016," Mr Pasin said.
"Now, the successful campaign for the Head to Health facility will offer another important link in the network of services existing here in the Limestone Coast."
Commissioned by the Country SA Primary Health Network, the Mount Gambier Head to Health Satellite Centre is to receive $3.4 million in funding from the Federal Government over the next four years.
Mr Pasin's media team also released that it is expected that the centre is operational and established within the 2022-23 financial year.
Country SA PHN Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hartigan said the network was pleased to commission the much-needed adult mental health service for the wider region.
"The Head to Health site will offer the Limestone Coast community access to care and advice from mental health professionals when they need it most and without needing a prior appointment," Mr Hartigan said.
Mr Pasin has advocated for a Limestone Coast Head to Health service since the announcement of 24 new centres as part of the 2021-22 budget in May 2021.
The news also follows two community consultations Mr Pasin conducted and a petition presented to Minister Greg Hunt in February 2022.
