Government funded mental health clinic to launch

NM
By Neave Moore
September 6 2022 - 10:30pm
Tony Pasin announcing Head to Health for Mount Gambier joined by representatives of existing Limestone Coast mental health service providers. PICTURE: Supplied

The previous Coalition Government's Head to Health facility was announced by Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP in April 2022 and has progressed to have confirmed funding as of early September.

NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

