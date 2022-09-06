Naracoorte Lucindale Council has drawn the ballot order for the upcoming 2022-26 Council elections.
Sixteen candidates are to stand for ten councillor positions and there are two candidates for the mayor seat.
The draw of the ballot order and official announcement of the candidates occurred at the Naracoorte Council Office on September 6, 2022 at 4pm.
Each previous councillor and new nominee were hoping for the top spot on the ballot slip due to the likelihood of eligible voters casting a 'donkey vote'.
The 'donkey vote' happens when a ballot form will be filled from the top of the list to the base without specification for a candidate over another.
In order they will appear on the ballot paper, the 2022-26 mayor will be either Patrick Ross or Erika Vickery.
Sixteen candidates have applied for ten positions of councillor, including eight familiar faces from the previous term.
The ballot for Naracoorte Lucindale councillor will sit as:
Due to the restrictions of the election, both mayor candidates can not be considered for a councillor position.
Nominations closed at midday on September 6 and the election and vote will take place during November.
