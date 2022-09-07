After four weeks, public consultation has returned a majority of votes preferring the Yakka redesign for the new Lucindale town entrance statements.
The four week consultation period returned 137 votes, the new design receiving 81 votes, and the original Yakka received 56.
The approved design was an extract of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council logo and stemmed from a previous public consultation on the new Lucindale entrance design.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council has said the initial intent was to refresh the Yakka for installation, and this received the majority support, of 46.4 per cent of 72 submissions.
The second survey followed talk in the community that disagreed with changing the design from the original 1978 logo.
59 per cent of votes returned preferred the new design, of which approximately half were from residential locals to Lucindale.
Other areas that took part in the survey included Avenue Range, Conmurra, Woolumbool, Bowden, Koppamurra, Hynam, Stuan, Benayeo, Bordertown, Joanna and Naracoorte, with over a quarter of the votes approving the new design.
Over 80 per cent of the 58 votes returned for retaining the original logo were from Lucindale residents, with other support coming from Avenue Range, Coles, Conmurra, Stewart Range, Woolumbool and Lochaber.
Following this announcement, the Naracoorte Lucindale Council is to proceed with constructing the Lucindale entrance statements with the updated/refreshed design.
The project has been funded $60,000 for the 2022-23 financial year and will erect the entrance statements at Gum Avenue, Avenue Road and Country Club Road in Lucindale.
