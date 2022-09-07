Naracoorte Herald
By Neave Moore
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
Lucindale Yakka consultation returned majority support for new design. PICTURE: Supplied

After four weeks, public consultation has returned a majority of votes preferring the Yakka redesign for the new Lucindale town entrance statements.

