Discover what's on around Naracoorte

HEALTH EATING
Naracoorte Supermarket Tour
Friday September 16, Starting at Naracoorte Library, 12pm - 1:30pm, guided small group supermarket tour with Nikita Wasson on healthy choices when grocery shopping, book through emailing wellbeing@nlc.sa.gov.au or call (08) 8760 1100.
PHOTO DISPLAY
Naracoorte Camera Club exhibition
Friday September 16 to Sunday October 23 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery opens Naracoorte Camera Club's display, titled "Captured Images", 6pm, drinks and nibbles provides, gold coin donation appreciated, must adhere to Gallery open hours from 10am - 4pm (Wed - Fri) and 10am - 3pm (Sat and Sunday).
ART SKILLS
It's ARTrageous
Saturday, September 17, Naracoorte's Senior Citizen's Club, various times, four workshops, from 6 years to adult, book on It's ARTrageous Facebook page.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, September 20, Lucindale Town Hall, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
WHAT'S GROWING ON
Take part in community art piece
Tuesday, September 20, Naracoorte Library hosts a workshop from 9:30am - 11:30am, free event, all welcome to take part in a growing garden inspired created by the community, will to be displayed in the Wonambi Gallery through September and October.
OUT AND ABOUT
Walk Can Work Wonders
Wednesday, September 21, Naracoorte Sound Shell, 9am, every Wednesday walk one of the many trails, grab a copy of the Trails Pocket Map from library or visitor information centre, even a short walk will make a difference.
EMBROIDERY MEET
Naracoorte Embroiderers Guild Meet
Tuesday, September 27 - Naracoorte's Embroiderers meet at the Sheep's Back Museum Meeting room, from 9:30am to 2:30pm, new members and guests welcome.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, September 27, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
OFF RACING
Tatiara Karting Club 2022 Australian Titles - ROADTRIP
Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, Bordertown's Tatiara Karting Club hosts the races, all are invited to attend and clear on the racers, more information at www.tatiarakartingclub.net.au
COLOUR FOR CHARITY
Relay for Life's Colour Run - ROADTRIP
Saturday, October 8, Bordertown's Relay for Life teams host Colour Run at town Main Oval, 11am, raising money for charity, $10pp, $5 for ages 5-17 and $2 for under 5, pay on day or prior to event, volunteers welcome, must wear old light coloured clothing as powder may stain.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.