Limestone Coast, South East and council leaders have shared their respects and condolences to the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Member for MacKillop, Nick McBride said that it was a sad day for the state, the nation, and the world.
Advertisement
"To wake to the news that the Queen had died was an enormous shock, despite her 96 years," Mr McBride said.
"Throughout her more than seven-decade reign, Queen Elizabeth upheld the vow she once made as a young princess and that was to devote her whole life, to service.
"She was the one constant in the lives of generations of Australians. While I admired her from afar, she truly was an amazing woman. A Queen, but also a mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother.
"My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time. Long live the King."
Naracoorte Lucindale Council Mayor Erika Vickery said she and the councillors also passed on their best wishes to the Royal Family in this trying time.
"On behalf of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll," Mayor Vickery said.
"For over seventy years, Her Majesty served the Commonwealth with an unfailing commitment, devotion to duty, grace and kindness. Her reign was the longest of any monarch.
"As a sign of respect and to acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, all flags will be flown at half-mast in accordance with flag protocols. May she rest in eternal peace."
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin said that Queen Elizabeth was an inspiration and had great affection for Australia.
"Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II, our longest serving Sovereign and Australia's Head of State will be remembered for her devotion and commitment to service," Mr Pasin said.
"A woman of immense grace and quiet dignity who vowed, at the tender age of 21, to dedicate her life to our service.
"Her Majesty had great affection for Australia and her peoples, visiting sixteen times during her reign. Indeed, as a very young girl she once asked her Governess whether she would arrive in Australia if she dug down through the middle of the earth.
"Her Majesty lived through the pivotal events over her 96 years: war and conflict, depression, recession and decolonisation. She witnessed the first man on the moon and the attainment of civil rights.
"Queen Elizabeth led through immense global change and did it all with grace and dignity, remaining utterly devoted to God, her country and her subjects through every event.
"As our second Elizabethan age comes to an end may Her Majesty's extraordinary example of lifelong commitment to duty will continue to inspire us.
"My thoughts are with His Royal Highness, King Charles III and his extended family as he leads our Commonwealth and the Royal family through this momentous time.
Advertisement
"Long live the King."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.