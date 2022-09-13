The topic of North Parklands development has been discussed around Naracoorte and local students Zach and Cam have pushed for a recognition of a younger voice of Naracoorte and the upcoming next generation.
As Year 11 students, both young gentlemen have claimed the discussion of developing the North Parklands was common at home but had minimal coverage through school and personal commitments including general updates on proposals, plans and council discussion.
Cam said that while the North Parklands are a topical conversation in Naracoorte, alternatives to developing the area expand further than leaving the area as it is.
"I have done school assignments in the parklands," Cam said.
The importance of the space as a recreational area was a focus for Zach and he said that many people use the space for different reasons, including walks/runs, a quiet space to work or think or a place of inspiration.
"The north parklands are a community thing, lots of people use it for recreational reasons... I play musical instruments in there with my mates," Zach said.
"The most important thing that we are pushing for is for people to realise how hard it would be to return the space to what it is now after it is developed."
The current ecological footprint of the 197 acres space has encouraged discussion in the adult and teenage Naracoorte generations, and Zach and Cam said they wanted to bring to light the importance of the space to endangered or protected animals and flora.
A majority of the Naracoorte and Lucindale community support the same views as Zach and Cam as per the results from the region's council public online and print survey and feedback response platform.
64.4 per cent of responses were against any form of development and a further 25 per cent were neutral depending on further informational.
"Someday, the council will probably have to figure out what to do with the pine plantation, but instead of leaving the space to do it's own thing, we should expand the bush vegetation," Cam said.
The students promoted the idea of expanding the bush areas around the pine forest, in comment on the scarcity of similar sized spaces around Naracoorte.
"We aren't against development, just the location," Zach said.
"If the town needs to expand I don't see why it can't be in other spaces around town."
Naracoorte Lucindale Council has responded to South Australia's Department of Environment and Water in regards to the unsolicited proposal received.
This response is alleged to repeat the findings of the survey and create a statement supporting the majority.
Despite this response, a public forum will be held in Naracoorte Town Hall on September 21 at 5pm.
"We are hoping that as many people as possible can attend the meeting on the 21st to ask questions and understand what's happening and to have their say on developing the parklands," Cam said.
Both students are focused on their schooling opportunities and practice an interest in climate change, bush preservation and debate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.