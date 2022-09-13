Naracoorte Herald
High school students promote openness between adults and youth

NM
By Neave Moore
September 13 2022 - 5:30am
Zach and Cam wanted to share a voice of the youth of Naracoorte on the north parklands development proposal. PICTURE: Neave Moore

The topic of North Parklands development has been discussed around Naracoorte and local students Zach and Cam have pushed for a recognition of a younger voice of Naracoorte and the upcoming next generation.

NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

