Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Naracoorte Caves and Park welcome rising visitor numbers

NM
By Neave Moore
September 13 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Shortt at the Naracoorte Caves and National Park entrance with the Diprotodon. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte Caves National Park has returned to a new normal following unpredictable visitor numbers during the peak of COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.