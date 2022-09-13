Naracoorte Caves National Park has returned to a new normal following unpredictable visitor numbers during the peak of COVID-19.
The national park provided camping grounds as well as the well known tourist destination of limestone caves and seasonal estimates of visitors and guests were altered as cross border travel was paused and resumed.
Site Manager of the Naracoorte and Tantanoola Caves, Thomas Shortt said the disruptions to everyday work at the national park due to COVID-19 lockdowns and border closures was similar to other sites in the larger region.
"As a national park, it has been a bit different, allowing the visitors the space to meet outside and the camp grounds especially during the peak periods had higher levels of visitation," he said.
"We are getting a lot of internal travellers, and do collect post codes from the visitors so we have a rough idea of where people are travelling from.
"During the periods when we the borders shut, most visitors were South Australian locals, there were a few other post codes of people who had been travelling and stayed away from home during the border lockdowns."
Mr Shortt said that the cave received visitors traveling through Naracoorte on journey's from Adelaide to Melbourne or areas near Robe and regional Victoria.
"When we rolled into May-June last year, when the border closed we had a big drop off from states where the borders had shut," he said.
"You pair it up with what was going on in the state or nationally and you get some sort of an idea on what the near future will be like for visitor levels."
The Naracoorte Caves and National Park continues to receive a majority of guests during the December-January and April school holidays.
"We track our tour and visitor numbers by the financial year so we don't split up the December-January holiday block and can compare to previous years and have a consistent record," he said.
"Tourist levels were growing quite slowly but steadily prior to COVID, and then it dropped off but the sites back to its general trend from then."
Visitor numbers during the pre-COVID financial years increased at an approximated three per cent and have continued that since Australia has adapted to the new 'normal'.
The drop off in visitor numbers was remedied by a spike in tourism and visitors to the caves in 2020-21 by an estimated 10 per cent.
"It was great having local businesses who supported the site, so that is where parks in general are quite handy as we can be a [cost efficient] accommodation for travellers," he said.
"There is and will continue to be a lot of encouragement for people to get out and explore their local and wider areas.
"We, here, are one of the draw cards for the area, but the Limestone Coast is an interesting place and there is a lot to do and see... something for everyone."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.