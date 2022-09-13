SE Veterans Golf comes to Naracoorte

Finally we had a good forecast and 60 players went to Naracoorte and enjoyed fine weather on a very nice course.
The scores though were pretty average with 35 points getting Penola's Lindsay Storer the prestigious Porter & Monfries Salver.
Max Monfries and Arthur Porter were enthusiastic supporters of our group and their families continue to support us when we visit Naracoorte.
Runner ups were Mark Pilmore and Peter Waters with 33 points in First Division.
Second Division went to a countback on 35 points between 2 avid Tiger supporters, Max Clifford winning from Ron Ellis.
Local knowledge probably was in play there! Rodger Henschke took 3rd, also on a countback, there being 4 also on 34 points.
Darren Bray one of our Victorian members, got the Scotch and the Ross Orchard trophy went to Dave Evans and Gavin Sparrow.
NTP's were Tony Bowering and Bill Cheers and the ball rundown went to 29 or better.
Our next game is at Millicent on September 26.
Join us there for some fun.
"Got the Snake"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.