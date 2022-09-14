Member for MacKillop Nick McBride MP was the first to sign the Condolence Book in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at his office at 146 Smith Street Naracoorte after news of her death.
The books are available to the public for signing during office hours from 9am to 5pm weekdays.
On hearing of the Queen's death, Mr. McBride said, "Today is such a sad day for the state, the nation and the world. To wake to the news that the Queen had died was an enormous shock, despite her 96 years.
Throughout her more than seven-decade reign, Queen Elizabeth upheld the vow she once made as a young princess and that was to devote her whole life to service.
She was the one constant in the lives of generations of Australian.
While I admired her from afar, she was truly an amazing woman.
A Queen - but also a mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother.
My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this extremely say time.
Long live the King."
Naracoorte/Lucindale Council CEO Trevor Smart said today it was sad to hear of the Queen's passing. In honor of Her Majesty, Council will observe the flag flying protocols of the Federal and State Governments."
"It is sad time for her own country but also for the world. Her death brings the end to an era."
"We learned Mr McBride's office have condolence books for the public to sign so we will support his office rather than have additional books at the council office," he said.
The public have two weeks to sign the books and then they will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace.
"The messages will also be archived by the Commonwealth and may be displayed at national institutions, such as the National Library of Australia, to form a lasting record of this moment in history," Mr. McBride said.
