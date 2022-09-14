Naracoorte Herald

Member for MacKillop signs condolences

By Sheryl Lowe
September 14 2022 - 3:00am
Member for MacKillop Nick McBride signing the Condolence Books at Government House. PICTURE: Supplied

Member for MacKillop Nick McBride MP was the first to sign the Condolence Book in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at his office at 146 Smith Street Naracoorte after news of her death.

