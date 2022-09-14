Expecting tough contests Advertising Feature

Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League will see its A Grade grand final match played between Lucindale Kangaroos and Keith Crows at Gall Park Oval on Saturday September 17.



With the first bounce at 2.20pm, both teams will be keen to get off to a good start.

As minor premiers with 14 wins from 16 regular season games, Lucindale could be considered the favourites.

However, and this is really significant, even though Lucindale A Grade only lost two games this year, one of those losses was to Keith in round 11 back in July with a score of 14.11.95 to Keith and 11.11.77 to Lucindale.

Naracoorte club has the most football teams in KNT grand finals this year, but the A Grade contest will be between Lucindale and Keith. Pictures by Shutterstock

Lucindale won their most recent contest on September 3 (finals round 2) with a much closer score of 11.10.76 to 10.7.67, so from those results, it might just come down to who wants this premiership the most.

Keith also finished second on the ladder with 12 wins, so as match-ups go it's really exciting, and not all that easy to pick the most likely winner from those stats alone so let's dive a little deeper.

Lucindale's path to finals has seen them walk straight into that finals round 2 game after a week off, and they got another week off as a result of that win. Keith meanwhile has had to go the long way around and make use of their second chance, therefore playing a match every weekend.

Looking at individuals for 2022 including finals so far, Keith has three of the league's top 10 goal scorers in A Grade with Lewis Hender second (57 goals) Billy Wade third (49 goals) and George Johnson eighth (42 goals), while Lucindale only has one with Hamish Gordon seventh (43 goals).

However, while Keith's regular season percentage was an impressive 147.59 with 1470 points for and 996 against, Lucindale's was a colossal 183.63 with the season's highest for of 1649 points and the season's lowest against of 898 points, which indicates (even after we account for Keith playing two more finals games than Lucindale to get to the grand final) that Lucindale generally spread the ball around more and get more players involved with the attack in the forward half.



Meanwhile, earlier in the day there will be the Junior Colts, Senior Colts and Reserve Grade football grand finals played as well, with Naracoorte club in all three, facing Kybyolite in both colts games and going up against Lucindale in Reserves.

KNT Netball League's eight grades will also have their grand finals on Saturday September 17, with Keith and Naracoorte clubs each contesting four of them.

Additionally, all eight grades of the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Netball League will have their grand finals decided on the same day.

Keith and Naracoorte have the equal-most teams in with a chance, each club contesting four of those divisions, which includes facing each other in the Division 3 grand final.