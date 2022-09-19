Naracoorte Herald
Red Cross hosts Four Reasons Why at annual conference

NM
By Neave Moore
September 19 2022 - 10:30pm
Naracoorte Red Cross volunteers, Marg Wortley, Daphne Burford, Pat Bourne and Marj Haynes. PICTURE: Supplied

Naracoorte based Red Cross volunteers attended the annual Limestone Coast Zone Conference for south-east branches where two locals were recognised for long service.

