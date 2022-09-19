Naracoorte based Red Cross volunteers attended the annual Limestone Coast Zone Conference for south-east branches where two locals were recognised for long service.
Red Cross Australia recognised the first ten years of service and each subsequent ten years following with a bar added to the original medal.
Daphne Burford was recognised for 20 years of service to the community and Pat Gericke received recognition for 40 years of service.
"I was fortunate enough to receive a 20 year service," Ms Burford said.
"It was good to see volunteers being recognised at the conference."
Ms Gericke was unable to attend the conference but was awarded her medal in lieu of her presence and her dedicated support and work was appreciated by gathered volunteers.
The 2022 Limestone Coast Zone Conference for Red Cross Australia welcomed guest speaker, Di from Four Reasons Why.
"The charity has only been going on since 2017, but their vision is to inspire kindness and strength in the community with a mission to identify disadvantage and work with partners to create a sense of belonging and hope," Ms Burford said.
"They help people in crisis, but goodness me, they have got lots of support in Mount Gambier and I can't help but wonder how come we in Naracoorte haven't heard about the work that these people do."
Despite her own recognition, Ms Burford said she wanted to spread the word of other organisations in the Limestone Coast region that do a significant service to the community.
More information on Red Cross South Australia, including ways to get involved with programs in the Naracoorte Lucindale and surrounding region is available on the Red Cross Limestone Coast Facebook page.
Additional information on Four Reasons Why and the team's work in Mount Gambier is also available on the organisation's Facebook page.
