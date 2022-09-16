Coonawarra Cabernet Celebrations Golf Day returns for wine and golf enthusiasts in late September and early October, 2022 as part of the month-long celebrations.
The fifth annual Golf Day will take place on the South Australia Labour Day long weekend, the first of five events in October as part of the festival and will feature food and wine local to the red wine region.
Coonawarra Vignerons Marketing and Events Officer Heidi Guyett said she is looking forward to the golf day and it had gained a big following over the last few years, attracting players from across the Limestone Coast.
"It is a fabulous networking event for our wine community and sponsors, as well as being an all-round great day out for the public with Coonawarra wines being showcased throughout the day," she said.
"We are especially excited to welcome several interstate-based teams at this year's event, with border restrictions in 2020 and 2021 having previously limited their ability to attend."
Mrs Guyett said that the unique and authentic atmosphere around the Golf Day will encourage mingling in the wine community and feature award winning local produce and wines.
"It's also a fabulous way to start the long weekend and make a great excuse to visit the Limestone Coast coinciding with the start of the SA school holiday period," she said.
The Ambrose event includes teams of four for all interested golfers of novice or expert skill levels.
The winners of the Golf Day will claim the Coonawarra Golf Day Champions and ear the coveted 'Red Jackets' and there will be individual and team prizes throughout the day.
As of Thursday September 15, 25 teams had registered for the event and the platform for registering teams of four will remain open until Friday September 23.
The cost is $300 per team including food and snacks at team events.
The event is to start at 9:30am at the Penola Golf Course with participants requested to arrive at 9am.
For those staying over the weekend, a shuttle bus will be operating out of Penola and travel the Coonawarra strip between wineries at $20pp per day.
