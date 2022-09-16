Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Registrations for teams (4) open until September 23

NM
By Neave Moore
September 16 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2021 Golf Day Champions Team DiGiorgio; Rob Smith, Bill Burley,Daniel Christian and Katie Lewis (L-R). PICTURE: Supplied

Coonawarra Cabernet Celebrations Golf Day returns for wine and golf enthusiasts in late September and early October, 2022 as part of the month-long celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.