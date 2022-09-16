South Australia's McMahon Services has undertaken the project of constructing two new overtaking lanes on the Riddoch Highway with the goal of improving road safety and freight productivity in the South East.
The project will construct the northbound overtaking lane north of Wrattonbully Road near Joanna and the southbound overtaking lane south of Edenhope Road in Coonawarra, about 17 kilometres and 33 kilometres south of Naracoorte.
Minister for Regional Roads, Geoff Brock MP expressed congratulations for McMahon Services for winning the contract to deliver a safer and more efficient Riddoch Highway for all road users.
"This contract award underlines our ongoing commitment to improve our regional roads and deliver jobs for South Australians," he said.
"Major works have now commenced, with competition scheduled for the second quarter of 2023 (weather permitting)."
The addition to the Riddoch Highway is funded by the Australian Federal and South Australian governments on an 80:20 basis as part of the $155 million South Australian Rural Roads Safety Package.
The equivalent of 45 full-time jobs will be supported during construction and the local community to the Limestone Coast will be kept up to date by the SA Government as work progresses.
