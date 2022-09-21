Discover what's on around Naracoorte

QUEEN MEMORIAL
Memorial Service for HRH Elizabeth II
Thursday, September 22, meet at St Paul's Church to remember the late queen, 10am, awards and medals may be worn, followed by morning tea, all are welcome.
EMBROIDERY MEET
Naracoorte Embroiderers Guild Meet
Tuesday, September 27 - Naracoorte's Embroiderers meet at the Sheep's Back Museum Meeting room, from 9:30am to 2:30pm, new members and guests welcome.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, September 27, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
WHAT'S GROWING ON
Take part in community art piece
Tuesday, September 27, Naracoorte Library hosts a workshop from 9:30am - 11:30am, free event, all welcome to take part in a growing garden inspired created by the community, will to be displayed in the Wonambi Gallery through September and October.
CELEBRATING COONAWARRA
Coonawarra's Cabernet Celebrations Month
Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 31, Coonawarra celebrates Caberet Month kicking off with Golf Day on Friday September 30 from 9am, register teams of four (4), $300, through https://coonawarra.org/event/2022-ccc-golf-day/ before September 25
OFF RACING
Tatiara Karting Club 2022 Australian Titles - ROADTRIP
Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, Bordertown's Tatiara Karting Club hosts the races, all are invited to attend and clear on the racers, more information at www.tatiarakartingclub.net.au
Market fun
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, October 8, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
COLOUR FOR CHARITY
Relay for Life's Colour Run - ROADTRIP
Saturday, October 8, Bordertown's Relay for Life teams host Colour Run at town Main Oval, 11am, raising money for charity, $10pp, $5 for ages 5-17 and $2 for under 5, pay on day or prior to event, volunteers welcome, must wear old light coloured clothing as powder may stain.
ART FOR XMAS
Mundulla Mud's Natalie Cardinal host workshops
Wednesday, October 12, Natalie Cardinal from Mundulla Mud is to host two workshops, 10am and 2pm, all materials included, $35pp, payment on booking guarantees place, suitable for school age children and parts, Christmas themed decorating of pinch pots and trees, glaze and fires for pick up at later date, book through Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery 8762 3390.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
