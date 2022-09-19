A Tree Planting Service was held in Penola to honor 70 years of service by the late Queen Elizabeth II and her dedication to years of service for the Commonwealth.
The Penola Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Society applied for funding to plant trees in memory of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, celebrated in February 2022, near the town's new pavilion.
The project to plant trees at the Penola Showgrounds was funded by the Federal Government through the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program, announced at the beginning of Her Majesty's 70th year as Monarch.
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin attended the service in Penola and said planting trees to honour the late Queen's lifelong service was even more meaningful now, giving the community an opportunity to come together and reflect on a life of service.
"During Her Majesty's 70 amazing years, Australia hosted The Queen on 16 occasions, and on many of these visits, trees were planted at community events and ceremonies-leaving a long-lasting reminder of the special occasion for the people in those communities," he said.
"In fact, The Queen is said to have planted 1500 trees throughout Her reign.
"Planting Trees for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is a fitting way to celebrate and honour our longest serving Monarch, and I congratulate the Penola Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Society on taking up the opportunity and for the lasting legacy these trees will offer to the Penola community in the Queen's honour."
