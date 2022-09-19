Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Controversial concept plan on hold during local government elections

By Sheryl Lowe and Neave Moore
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte North Parklands development proposal on hold awaiting new council direction following election. PICTURE: File

The upcoming meeting and audience of the North Parklands development has been cancelled in favour of waiting until the new Naracoorte Lucindale Council is elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.