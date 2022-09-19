The upcoming meeting and audience of the North Parklands development has been cancelled in favour of waiting until the new Naracoorte Lucindale Council is elected.
Naracoorte's North Parklands have been a topic of discussion for development for the last two years, following an unsolicited proposal from Mr Robert Moore on developing the 197 hectare area of native vegetation and pine plantation for residential, commercial and industrial areas.
Mr Moore cancelled his meeting, scheduled for Wednesday September 21, in light of the current local government election and new incoming Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
"I am not looking for a battle, I want to work with a well-informed community," he said.
Mr Moore said he wants to work with the township and the council of the day in a transparent platform.
He alleged the feedback from the 2018-22 Naracoorte Lucindale Council's survey differed from the positive results of the general interest questionnaire he distributed during the June meeting held at the Naracoorte Football Clubrooms
Mr Moore said the proposed plan is in the concept development stage, and he looks forward to working on a "sustainable future" at the invitation of the town.
In the past six months, Mr Moore claimed he has received over 100 calls from the Naracoorte and district communities and of those, some people have expressed interest more than once.
During this time, Naracoorte Lucindale Council sent a statement to the South Australian Department of Environment and Water (DEW) after they requested a local feasibility study.
The council released the findings of their public consultation before entering caretaker mode for the upcoming election and voted against the reclassification of the land and this development proposal.
Naracoorte Lucindale said, this survey attracted the most responses (396 responses equal to 6.6 per cent of the town's population) of any survey undertaken by council.
At the August meeting, Naracoorte Lucindale Council moved that they'd "provide comment to the State Government regarding the unsolicited development proposal, that Council is not supportive of the proposal, and that recognising community feedback received, [their] preference [was] for existing community use of the North Parklands to be retained".
Interested members of the public are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates on the future of the proposal and development.
