When John Spencer boarded the plane to the United Kingdom a few weeks ago, he was unaware he'd be witnessing an historic event - the end of an era with the death of Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year reign.
Queen Elizabeth wasn't born to reign, but her father became King after the abdication of his brother and it has been reported the Queen's younger sister Princess Margaret said at the time, "That means you'll be the Queen," to which Princess Elizabeth said, "I suppose I will".
Mr Spencer, from south east South Australia, was attending a pre-planned dinner with friends in London on September 9, the day of the Queen's death, and the news left guests feeling grief, shock and in tears.
He said the dinner went ahead and the group toasted the late Queen and the new King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, with discussion focused on the future of the royals.
Mr Spencer said the conversation then returned, in true Brit style, to "keep calm and carry on".
He said the following day London was very busy with tourist, many marking the Queen's passing.
"I was standing by the All Hallows by The Tower when the church bells rang out across London in memory of Her Majesty. Most people stopped and stood still as a mark of respect, but not all," he said
Mr Spencer said that crowds - which would in time stretch for kilometres - were already queuing in readiness for the late Queen's return to London for the Lying in State in Westminster Hall.
People across the United Kingdom have been finding a variety of ways to honour the Queen and as Mr Spencer walked across the bridge over the Thames, he witnessed a flotilla of small boats travelling west with the Tower Bridge in the background.
He described the scene as very moving, taking into account what the row-past represented.
Mr Spencer said the blue hulled MV Havengore, which carried Sir Winston Churchill's body up the Thames to his resting place, was moored not far from where he stood.
"I managed to go aboard and it was a special feeling to do so," he said.
"In addition, not far from where I stood was the Royal Barge Gloriana which carried the Queen along the Thames during her Diamond Jubilee.
"I'm sure the day of the Queen's funeral will be a sad one in London, and probably across the world, but there seems to be faith in the future with King Charles III.
"I have always admired the Queen, she made a promise and kept it with the greatest sense of duty, loyalty, courage, integrity and moral strength."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.