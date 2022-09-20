Naracoorte Herald
South East man watches rowers tribute to the Queen after her death

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:00am
Queues of up to 5 miles long waiting to file past the Queen's coffin. PICTURE: Supplied

When John Spencer boarded the plane to the United Kingdom a few weeks ago, he was unaware he'd be witnessing an historic event - the end of an era with the death of Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year reign.

