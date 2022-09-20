Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Naracoorte's St Paul's Anglican Church to host service on public holiday

NM
By Neave Moore
September 20 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte Parish Priest Wayne Corker welcomes all to Thursday's memorial service. PICTURE by Neave Moore

Naracoorte's St Paul's Anglican Church will be hosting a memorial service on Thursday September 22 to allow the community an opportunity to reflect on royal family memories and take part in a send off for Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.