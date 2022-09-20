Naracoorte's St Paul's Anglican Church will be hosting a memorial service on Thursday September 22 to allow the community an opportunity to reflect on royal family memories and take part in a send off for Queen Elizabeth II.
After 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth's funeral was held on Monday September 19, with a National Day of Mourning to be held through Thursday's public holiday.
Parish Priest of St Paul's Anglican Church, Wayne Corker has expressed his interest that Naracoorte and the surrounding community should have at least one option in avenues to mourn but also celebrate the life of the Queen.
"For many people, Her Majesty is the only monarch they had through their life, with very few remembering a time before Queen Elizabeth and less a time before she was born," he said.
"It is important that people have a welcoming space where they can allow themselves to say goodbye as she is given to God, as even though she lived on the other side of the world, her, and the royal family's influence was global."
Mr Corker reflected on family memories and stories of royal family visits to South Australia and the Limestone Coast.
As a tribute to the late queen, cafe and wine bar, Kalv and Co. has added jam sandwiches to the menu.
Mr Corker said he encouraged all Naracoorte and regional locals to visit the church on the public holiday if available and give themselves closure an take part in an ending of an era.
The St Paul Anglican Church memorial service will be held at 10am with a high tea, including tea cups and saucers to honour Queen Elizabeth II, following after the service.
Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor Erika Vickery will be giving an oration welcoming the crowd and the ceremony is to follow the international standard of address released from the UK.
Medals and awards can be work at the memorial service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.